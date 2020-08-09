'I love baseball' – Chiefs star Mahomes discusses Royals ownership

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes said he loves baseball as the NFL Super Bowl MVP discussed his Kansas City Royals ownership.

Mahomes – a talented baseball player before opting for an NFL career – acquired a stake in MLB franchise the Royals last month.

The 24-year-old quarterback's father, Pat Mahomes, was an MLB pitcher for 11 seasons following stints with the likes of the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

"I love baseball,'' Mahomes, who signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs in July, said. "I grew up in clubhouses. I love everything about it.

"When the Royals were bought last year by [John Sherman], I wanted to be a part of it. It took a little bit of time. These things take time. So it took almost a year to get the language right and doing it at the right time with everything going on in the world.

"But we were able to do it and they were able to let me join in with them and be a part of something that's going to be long-term.''

Mahomes added: "I don't know if I've ever thought about fully owning a team ... but I'm obviously very interested in all sports and being a part of sports even when hopefully a long time from now my sports [playing] days are over.

"I want to be a part of sports for the rest of my life because it's given so much to me.''

The Royals are two-time World Series champions, with their last MLB title coming in 2015.

In a coronavirus-hit season, the Royals hold a 7-10 record to sit bottom of the American League Central.