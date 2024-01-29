Lourdes Leon is giving Material Girl in a corset and sexy suspenders

Not sure about you, but here on the Cosmo fashion desk our weekend was *greatly* improved by Perfect magazine dropping a series of seriously epic covers on Instagram yesterday. The publication pulled out alllll the stops for its sixth issue, shooting not just one cover model but a whole handful for the occasion – including Beth Ditto, Amelia Gray, Gwendoline Christie and Bella Hadid wearing a literal poster as a dress, all captured by legendary photographer David Bailey.

But out of all the famous faces that grace the magazine's multiple covers, there's one in particular we just can't seem to get out of our heads... And that's the gorgeous Lourdes "Lola" Leon. The 27-year-old daughter of Madonna has made quite the name for herself in the fashion world, regularly repping the naked dress trend on the red carpet and posing for major brand campaigns – but that didn't stop her from channeling her iconic mum for this fab photoshoot.

Wearing a satin corset bodysuit with a black lace suspender belt and sexy sheer black stockings, Lourdes seems to have gone full 'Material Girl' in the black-and-white photo by Willy Vanderperre – and it's genuinely iconic. In fact, we'd go as far as to suggest that her choice of outfit is very much a reference to *that* famous Jean-Paul Gaultier look from Madonna's 'Blonde Ambition' tour... Particularly since her make-up is also very Madge circa 1990 – all dark lip liner, heavy brows and kohl-lined eyes.

We can't wait for the rest of the pics from the shoot to be unveiled! Here's hoping there are a few more Madonna throwbacks in there too...

You Might Also Like