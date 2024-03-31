Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits an RBI double
Lourdes Gurriel lines an RBI double to right field, giving the D-backs an early 1-0 lead over the Rockies in the bottom of the 1st inning
One Rockies pitcher finished the inning with a 38.75 ERA. The next one finished with a 162 ERA.
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
Indiana cut a 22-point South Carolina lead to two points.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.