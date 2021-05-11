Lourdes continues winning ways in baseball

May 11—BYRON — Lourdes has a perfect baseball this spring, but the Eagles don't feel the pressure to keep the streak going.

Lourdes improved to 9-0 on Monday and 7-0 in the Hiawatha Valley League with a 13-2 win over conference rival Byron in five innings.

"Lourdes has had an unbeaten regular season before," Lourdes coach Dave Jansen said. "It's not a goal of ours because it doesn't get us where we want to be. So for us, you have to play each game."

This current group of Lourdes seniors was unbeaten as sophomores two seasons ago and last year's season was wiped out due to COVID-19. Lourdes had recent unbeaten regular seasons at the varsity level in both 2015 and 2019 before suffering losses in the postseason.

"The key is to take it game by game, focus on the next challenge ahead and don't look too far ahead," Lourdes senior Jordan Borgeson said.

Borgeson had a huge game for the Eagles against Byron. The designated hitter hit a two-run double in a five-run first inning and then he capped a five-run second with a grand slam.

"It felt awesome," Borgeson said of his six-RBI game.

Just three of Lourdes' 10 runs over the first two inning were earned. Byron was hurt by a couple of errors and starting pitcher Jason Schroeder also issued five walks.

"We just came out and made some mistakes," Byron coach Ryan Hanson said. "When you play good teams, a mistake turns into two runs. You don't want to give extra outs to any teams, but especially very good teams."

Lourdes junior Joe Sperry also continued his recent surge. Sperry had a two-homer game last week. On Monday, he hit an RBI single in the first and wrapped up the scoring with a three-run homer in the fifth.

"He's got a really simple approach," Jansen said. "He looks for his pitch and gets the barrel to the ball. He doesn't get too high and controls his emotions really well. And it's the same thing on the mound."

Speerry was also the winning pitcher. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits over five innings.

Gannon Fix joined Borgeson and Sperry with a two-hit game for Lourdes. Fix and Nolan Jurgenson both scored three runs.

"For us, we really don't have a weaker part of our lineup," Jansen said. "There's guys with different strengths; we have power guys, we have speed guys sprinkled all the way through."

"It's great to have a very deep lineup," Borgeson said. "We can throw any nine guys out every night and I'm very confident in our team."

Jurgenson is the lone Lourdes varsity holdover from when the Eagles last played in 2019.

"It's fun to see them kind of grow," Jansen said.

Jake Coshenet and Tyler Fox were both 2-for-2 for Bryon, which drops to 8-4 overall and 6-4 in the HVL. Hanson said the Bears have to shake off the loss to Lourdes and move ahead.

"Just use this to challenge the kids to get better and not go down the rabbit hole," Hanson said. "We've got enough character here that I know they'll come back and be ready to play on Thursday (at Kasson-Mantorville).

Lourdes 13, Byron 2

Lourdes#550#03#—#13#9#0

Byron#101#00#—#2#7#2

Lourdes: Jack Jakub 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Nolan Jurgenson 1-for-2, 3 R; Jordan Borgeson 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 R; Braden Mlenar 1 R; Sam Schneider 1-for-2; Joe Sperry 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Carter Wenszell 2 R; Gannon Fix 2-for-3, 3 R. Pitcher: Joe Sperry (WP) 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

Byron: Reid Bielen 1 RBI; Jake Coshenet 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Tyler Fox 2-for-2, 2 R; Lance Jacobs 1-for-1; Isaac Rogne 1-for-2; Jackson Schroeder 1-for-2. Pitchers: Jackson Schroeder (LP) 1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 K; Lance Jacobs 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Matt Miller 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Joe Speery with a 3-run HR, Lourdes leads Byron 13-2 going to bottom of 5th. pic.twitter.com/0ji5WKd4gJ

— Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) May 10, 2021