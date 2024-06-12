Lourdes' Colton Rich dazzles with a 70 as he sits in first place in Class 2A state meet

Jun. 11—JORDAN, Minn. — Lourdes junior Colton Rich shot a brilliant first round Tuesday in the Class 2A state boys golf meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek and found himself tied for first place in the two-day event.

Rich, who finished 10th at state last year, hit a 70 Tuesday. He and Jack Justesen of Hawley are tied atop the leaderboard with that score.

Holy Family Catholic's PJ Herron is just behind with a 71 and three others have 72s.

Section 1, Class 2A champion Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is in seventh place in the eight-team meet with a 315. The leader is Holy Family Catholic (297). Detroit Lakes is in second place with a 304.

Scores from PIZM were Garett Sperber (73), Collin Fogarty (79), Josh Scripture (80), Jag Foster (81), Logan Schurke (84)and Cameron Bruns (84).

Two other individuals from Section One besides Rich are also in the meet, Lake City's Braxton Berlin and Noah Wallerich. Berlin shot an 84 and Wallerich an 89.

The meet resumes Wednesday.

Leaderboard

CLASS A BOYS

Team totals

1. Holy Family Catholic 297, 2. Detroit Lakes 304, 3. Marshall 310, Blake 310, 5. Totino-Grace 312, 6. Cloquet 314, 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 315, 8. St. Cloud Cathedral 328.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Colton Rich (Lourdes) 70, Jack Justesen (Hawley) 70, 23. PJ Herron (Holy Family Catholic) 71, 4. Carter White (Staples-Motley) 72, Luke Ehlers (Marshall) 72, Collin Ramos (Totino-Grace) 72, 7. Jayden Manthei (Marshall) 73, Charlie Hanson (Morris Area-Chokio Alberta) 73, Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 73, Brock Burhans (Detroit Lakes) 73.

12. Garett Sperber (Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 75, 31. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 79, 36. Josh Scripture (PIZM) 80, 40. Jag Foster (PIZM) 81, 59. Logan Schurke (PIZM) 84, Braxton Berlin (Lake City) 84, Cameron Bruns (PIZM) 84, 84. Noah Wallerich (Lake City) 89,

The Lake City girls golf team is perfectly in the mix to potentially win its third state tournament in the last four years.

The Tigers, who landed second at state last year (just missing first place), are in second place after Tuesday's first round of the Class 2A tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek. Lake City scored a 338. In first is Detroit Lakes with a 327. Minnewaska Area is in third (345).

Lake City has moved down from Class 3A to 2A this season.

Senior Jordana Windhorst Knudsen was the Tigers' best golfer Tuesday. She shot a 78, which had her tied for fourth place. Windhorst Knudsen is a finalist for the 2024 Miss Golf Award.

Byron's Calie Dockter, who reached the meet as an individual, also hit a 78. The next best score from Section One was Winona's Marin Keller with an 80, good for 12th place.

Other Lake City scores were Ella Matzke (31st place, 85), Mattie Mears (35th place, 86), Alayna Atkinson (45th place, 89), Taylor Davidson (91), and Olivia Ohlhaber (104).

In first place are International Falls' Kelby Anderson and Holy Angels' Elizabeth Fonk, each with 74s.

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Lydia Flotterud is in 38th place with an 87 and Red Wing's Hallie Johnson in 67th place with a 99.

CLASS AA GIRLS

Team totals

1. Detroit Lakes 327, 2. Lake City 338, 3. Minnewaska Area 345, 4. Hill-Murray 355, Pequot Lakes 355, 6. Legacy Christian 360, 7. Holy Family Catholic 368, 8. Rock Ridge 392.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Kelby Anderson (International Falls) 74, Elizabeth Fonk (Holy Angels) 74, 3. Sophie Cook (Hawley) 77, 4. Mila Jenniges (Redwood Valley) 78, Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen (Lake City), Calie Dockter (Byron) 78, Sophia Anderson (Albany) 78, 8. Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 79, Selena Qiao (Breck), Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 79, Kendall Hoag (Southwest Christian) 89.

12. Marin Keller (Winona), 27. Olivia Cordes (PIZM) 84, 31. Ella Matzke (Lake City) 85, 35. Mattie Mears (Lake City) 86, 38. Lydia Flotterud (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 87, 45. Alayna Atkinson (Lake City) 89, 52. Taylor Davidson (Lake City) 91, 67. Hallie Johnson (Red Wing) 99, 74. Olivia Ohlhaber (Lake City) 104,