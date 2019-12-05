Louisville's Satterfield picked as ACC coach of year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Louisville's Scott Satterfield is the Atlantic Coast Conference's coach of the year.

In voting results announced Thursday, Satterfield received 23 of a possible 60 votes, with 17 votes for Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall and 15 for Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Satterfield led them to a 7-5 finish, a 5-3 record in ACC play and a second-place finish behind No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville was picked to finish last in the division after firing Bobby Petrino while finishing 2-10 and losing all eight league games in 2018.

