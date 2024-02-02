Louisville's Jeff Walz talks about regular season versus the NCAA Tournament
Jordan Love signed a short extension on May 3, instead of his fifth-year option.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
The Wolfpack have plenty of strengths, but depth could be a pitfall when postseason pressure cranks up.
Let's dive into who was left off NBA All-Star rosters.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
Former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn agreed to become the Commanders' next coach on Thursday.
Kingsbury spent a season as an analyst at USC.
Neither of the players in this trade has played a minute this season.
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they hired Alex Van Pelt as the offensive coordinator on head coach Jerod Mayo's staff.
McIlroy's drop would have been legal, until last year.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
A loaded crop of candidates are in place for next year, which should have plenty of individuals looking over their shoulders throughout the 2024 season.
Six cameras installed in two goal posts will offer a unique perspective on the Super Bowl.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
Andrews assisted nurses and a doctor on the flight.
The novelty of the UFC Apex is over, and fighters and fans are all too aware what Fight Night events at the venue signify.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.