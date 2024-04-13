Louisville's Jeff Brohm: Returning players 'are ahead of the game'
Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm on returning players, playing QBs as receivers
Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm on returning players, playing QBs as receivers
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart’s stunning decision to hire Mark Pope raises an obvious question: Is this really the best Kentucky could do?
Pope spent the past five seasons as head coach at BYU.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
Would Tom Brady really come back again?
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.
What does Denver need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss Scott Drew being a top candidate at Kentucky, the possibility of a college football super league, the Kalen DeBoer era for Alabama football, and Deion Sanders recruiting methods
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
There are no easy shots at Augusta National. Here are nine of the toughest.
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.