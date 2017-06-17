Louisville's Brendan McKay wins Howser player of year award

FILE - In this June 10, 2017, file photo, Louisville's Brendan McKay pitches to a Kentucky batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Louisville, Ky. McKay's fastball-hurling left arm has made him a potential No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft. Thing is, so has the Louisville slugger's bat. The Cardinals star is one of college baseball's greatest two-way players, a rare talent who has given big league ballclubs a tough question to consider: Do they take McKay as a pitcher, hitteror both? (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Pitcher-first baseman Brendan McKay of Louisville has won the Dick Howser Trophy as the top player in college baseball.

McKay, the fourth overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, was honored at a ceremony Saturday by the Howser Trophy committee and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The pitcher-first baseman from Darlington, Pennsylvania, was chosen national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper and Baseball America, and a three-time winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.

McKay, who will be the starting pitcher in Louisville's College World Series game against Texas A&M on Sunday, is 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 104 innings. He's batting .343 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs.