Louisville to be without Cunningham in visit to Virginia

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham escapes the grasp of Boston College's Cole Batson during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Boston. At left is BC's Donovan Ezeiruaku (6). (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Louisville will be without dual-threat starting quarterback Malik Cunningham for Saturday's game at Virginia because he remains in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in last week's loss to Boston College.

The fifth-year senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. He was removed for one play in the third quarter after taking a hit from BC defensive back Jaylen Blackwell, who was penalized for targeting. Cunningham played two more series before being replaced by Brock Domann.

Cunningham did not travel to Virginia with the Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), school officials said, and Domann will start. He's 6 for 16 for 92 yards with an interception in two appearances. He's run the ball just once for three yards.

Virginia is 2-3 and 0-2 in conference.

Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said Tuesday that Cunningham told team doctors that he felt fine after the first hit, but ''felt a little different'' after taking a second hit later in the game before his was pulled.

Cunningham, who has started a school-record 40 consecutive games, has passed for 968 yards and three scores, while rushing for 457 yards and nine scores, which is tied for second nationally.

He's been responsible for four touchdowns in two straight games.

