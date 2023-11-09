Louisville vs. Virginia: Predictions, picks and odds for football game Thursday night

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo breaks away for a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Virginia Tech. Guerendo had three touchdowns.

Just a week-and-a-half ago, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7; 1-4 in conference) were on top of the world. Virginia had taken down a ranked UNC squad on the road and put up a good fight against Miami, forcing the Hurricanes to overtime before ultimately falling short, 29-26. Then, they returned home and were absolutely decimated by Georgia Tech, 45-17. The Cavaliers let down their fans, and now go back on the road for their second matchup against a ranked opponent in four weeks, taking on the Louisville Cardinals (8-1; 5-1 in conference).

The Cardinals boast a strong defense, ranking 13th in the country in points allowed (16.3), and have won consecutive games by at least 20 points. They are also much better offensively at home than on the road, jumping from 32.9 points per game on the season to 40.4 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. One loss to Pitt is the only blemish on Louisville's resume. They need to keep pace with Florida State for a shot at the ACC title, making every game a must-win for the Cardinals. Virginia has the opportunity now to spoil the party. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Virginia vs. Louisville:

When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Where: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV

College Football Week 11: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers, betting trends

The Cardinals are favorites to defeat the Cavaliers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Betting odds, as of Wednesday afternoon:

Spread: Louisville (-20.5)

Moneyline: Louisville (-1400); Virginia (+800)

Over/under: 50.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Louisville 33, Virginia 15

Kevin Erickson writes, "UVA failed to cover against Ga. Tech, but the ‘Hoos are 5-1 ATS in their past 6 games." Erickson continues on about how Louisville's stout defense has seen the team's games go under in four of their last five. Take the under and the Cavaliers to cover, but Louisville to win it outright.

Sports Betting Dime: Louisville (-20)

Brady Trettenero says, "This is about as lopsided as it gets for a college football conference game. One team is exceeding expectations and still has everything to play for, while the other is racking up losses and not showing much sign of turning things around."

Fox Sports: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

According to Fox Sports, the Cardinals have an implied 93.3 percent chance to walk away victorious while the Cavaliers hold just an 11.1 percent chance of doing so.

Sports Illustrated: Louisville 42, Virginia 7

In all facets, Louisville should dominate this game according to Sports Illustrated. The publication gives Louisville a 92.1 percent chance to win with a Football Power Index Rating of 13.6. That figure ranks 18th in the country, while Virginia's ranks 87th.

Athlon Sports: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

A clean sweep for the Cardinals. Athlon mentions that in 2022, the Cavaliers won just one game out of seven in which they were the underdog. While they did take down UNC earlier this year, the team has not proven capable of consistently coming out on top against high-end opponents. Expect more of the same on Thursday.

Remaining Schedules and Results:

*all times Eastern

Louisville Cardinals:

Sep. 1 @ Georgia Tech, W 39-34 FINAL

Sep. 7 v. Murray State, W 56-0 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Indiana, W 21-14 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Boston College, 56-28 FINAL

Sep. 29 @ NC State, W 13-10 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Notre Dame, W 33-20 FINAL

Oct. 14 @ Pitt, L 38-21 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. Duke, 23-0 FINAL

Nov. 4 v. Virginia Tech, 34-3 FINAL

Nov. 9 v. Virginia, 7:30 pm

Nov. 18 @ Miami FL, TBD

Nov. 25 v. Kentucky, TBD

Virginia Cavaliers:

Sep. 2 @ Tennessee, L 49-13 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. James Madison, L 36-35 FINAL

Sep. 15 @ Maryland, L 42-14 FINAL

Sep. 22 v. NC State, L 24-21 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Boston College, L 27-24 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. W&M, W 27-13 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ UNC, W 31-27 FINAL

Oct. 28 @ Miami FL, L 29-26 FINAL (OT)

Nov. 4 v. Georgia Tech, L 45-17 FINAL

Nov. 9 @ Louisville, 7:30 pm

Nov. 18 v. Duke, 3 pm

Nov. 25 v. Virginia Tech, TBD

