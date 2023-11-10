Louisville vs. Virginia football game live updates: Cards lead Cavs 14-0 at L&N Stadium

No. 11 Louisville made adjustments throughout the season and is peaking at the right time. The Cardinals have at least eight wins for the second straight season and have a chance to reach nine for the first time since 2016 when they take on Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The upset-minded Cavaliers defeated then-10th-ranked North Carolina earlier this season but have only two wins. Louisville has slipped only once — on the road against Pitt — but avoided a second slip by dominating Virginia Tech, 34-3, five days ago. It's a quick turnaround for both teams, with Louisville's 10-game home winning streak on the line.

Louisville 14, Virginia 0 (2Q, 3:01)

The Cards made up for a special teams blunder with a pair of special teams plays. First, punter Brady Hodges landed a kick that pinned the Wahoos at the UVA 2. When the Cards forced a punt, D'Angelo Hutchinson blocked the kick and the ball was caught out of the air for a touchdown by Jimmy Calloway. It was U of L's first blocked punt for a touchdown since 2013 against UConn.

Louisville botched field goal attempt

U of L was set to attempt a field goal from the UVA 23, but got called for a false start penalty. on the ensuing attempt from the UVA 28, holder Brady Hodges mishandled the snap and tried to run for the first down. He was dropped for a 4-yard loss.

Louisville 7, Virginia 0 (1Q, 6:42)

Running back Jawhar Jordan's 43-yard run set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Plummer to tight end Joey Gatewood. The Cards drive was five plays, 60 yards in 3:04 minutes.

Pregame injury update

Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee will be out Thursday night against Virginia, while running back Jawhar Jordan and wide receiver Jamari Thrash will be game-time decisions, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Jordan scored the Cardinals' first touchdown against Virginia Tech last week but was limited the rest of the game. Brownlee, who was wearing a boot on his right foot, and Thrash missed the Week 10 contest.

How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia football game

Who: Louisville (8-1, 5-1 ACC) vs. Virginia (2-7, 1-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville

TV: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (analyst) will call the game on ESPN.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

