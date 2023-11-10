Louisville vs. Virginia football game live updates: Cards lead Cavs 14-0 at L&N Stadium

Advertisement
Alexis Cubit and C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal
No. 11 Louisville made adjustments throughout the season and is peaking at the right time. The Cardinals have at least eight wins for the second straight season and have a chance to reach nine for the first time since 2016 when they take on Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The upset-minded Cavaliers defeated then-10th-ranked North Carolina earlier this season but have only two wins. Louisville has slipped only once — on the road against Pitt — but avoided a second slip by dominating Virginia Tech, 34-3, five days ago. It's a quick turnaround for both teams, with Louisville's 10-game home winning streak on the line.

The Courier Journal's Alexis Cubit, C.L. Brown and Sam Upshaw are at L&N Stadium and will have live updates throughout the game — here and on X — and complete coverage after the game. You can follow them on X at @Alexis_Cubit, @clbrownhoops and @CJ_Upshot.

Louisville 14, Virginia 0 (2Q, 3:01)

The Cards made up for a special teams blunder with a pair of special teams plays. First, punter Brady Hodges landed a kick that pinned the Wahoos at the UVA 2. When the Cards forced a punt, D'Angelo Hutchinson blocked the kick and the ball was caught out of the air for a touchdown by Jimmy Calloway. It was U of L's first blocked punt for a touchdown since 2013 against UConn.

Louisville botched field goal attempt

U of L was set to attempt a field goal from the UVA 23, but got called for a false start penalty. on the ensuing attempt from the UVA 28, holder Brady Hodges mishandled the snap and tried to run for the first down. He was dropped for a 4-yard loss.

Louisville 7, Virginia 0 (1Q, 6:42)

Running back Jawhar Jordan's 43-yard run set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Plummer to tight end Joey Gatewood. The Cards drive was five plays, 60 yards in 3:04 minutes.

Pregame injury update

Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee will be out Thursday night against Virginia, while running back Jawhar Jordan and wide receiver Jamari Thrash will be game-time decisions, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Jordan scored the Cardinals' first touchdown against Virginia Tech last week but was limited the rest of the game. Brownlee, who was wearing a boot on his right foot, and Thrash missed the Week 10 contest.

How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia football game

Who: Louisville (8-1, 5-1 ACC) vs. Virginia (2-7, 1-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville

TV: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (analyst) will call the game on ESPN.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

