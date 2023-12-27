Louisville vs USC football live updates from 2023 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl will offer Louisville a glimpse into the future.

With leading rusher Jawhar Jordan out, Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm said the team needs to help backup running back Maurice Turner have a good game against Southern California because Turner "is going to be a big piece of our team next year."

Turner played in all 13 games this season, alternating turns in the backfield with Jordan and Isaac Guerendo, whose college career will come to an end against the Trojans.

Turner, who enters the Holiday Bowl with 251 yards and a touchdown on 51 carriers, last postseason showed he can capitalize on an opportunity. When the Cardinals were down to Jordan and Turner as the lone two running backs against Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl, Turner led the team's rushing effort with a career-high 160 yards on 31 carries in the 24-7 victory.

The Courier Journal's Alexis Cubit and C.L. Brown are at Petco Park and will provide live updates during the game — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can follow them on X at @Alexis_Cubit and @clbrownhoops.

How to watch Louisville football vs. USC in Holiday Bowl

Who: Louisville (10-3) vs. USC (7-5)

When: 8 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Dec. 27

Where: Petco Park, San Diego

TV: Fox

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can livestream the game via Fox Sports. To stream for free, click on the following links for either fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) or YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

