Louisville vs. USC football Holiday Bowl guide: Jeff Brohm, Lincoln Riley to square off

Before this week, Louisville defensive lineman Stephen Herron had never made a bowl game, gone to the San Diego Zoo or visited the host city. All three of those things changed this week. The Cardinals are set to play USC in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

It's almost a full-circle moment for Herron, who began his college career as a Stanford Cardinal in Northern California. And now, he'll end his college career as a Louisville Cardinal in Southern California.

"I've been ecstatic to be here, be around this coaching staff, be around these players," said Herron, who added that this is the first time in his college career that he's won more than five games in a season. "It's really turned my outlook on football around. I'm excited to go out on top."

Here's what to know about the Holiday Bowl:

Louisville vs. USC: Holiday Bowl pregame notes

Among the most notable absences for the Holiday Bowl are running back Jawhar Jordan and Jamari Thrash for Louisville and quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Brenden Rice and running back MarShawn Lloyd for USC.

This is the first time the Cardinals and Trojans have played, but U of L is 3-6 against Pac-12 opponents.

If the Cardinals win, it will be the sixth time in program history that they've reached 11 wins. The most recent season was 2013, when the team finished 12-1 after its Russell Athletic Bowl victory over Miami, 36-9.

Louisville vs. USC football pregame reading

One last ride: 5 U of L players who can boost their NFL draft stock in Holiday Bowl

From the Lone Star State to the Bluegrass State: How Vandegrift QB Deuce Adams' family journey led him to U of L

Recruiting wins: Louisville football adds 14 signees. How new additions will fit in Jeff Brohm's program

C.L. Brown column: Jeff Brohm, Mark Stoops face QB dilemma as transfer portal era continues

Next man up: Louisville will be without RB Jawhar Jordan. What that means for the Cards

'This is awesome': Louisville OC Brian Brohm, Oscar Brohm inducted into Trinity High Hall of Fame

Louisville football roster tracker: Here's who has committed to Louisville from the transfer portal

Louisville vs. USC first look: Game story lines, early odds for Holiday Bowl

Louisville vs. USC football odds

Louisville is a 7-point favorite over USC, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Louisville football vs. USC in Holiday Bowl

Who: Louisville (10-3) vs. USC (7-5)

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27

Where: Petco Park, San Diego

TV: Fox

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can livestream the game via Fox Sports. To stream for free, click on the following links for either fuboTV (FREE TRIAL) or YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Louisville vs USC football: Holiday Bowl odds, schedule