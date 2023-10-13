Louisville vs. Pitt football gameday guide: What to know as Cards look to stay unbeaten

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan has been proving himself all season.

After the first half of the season, Jordan is one of the nation's best running backs. He struggled against N.C. State two weeks ago but redeemed himself with two second-half touchdowns and 143 yards on a career-high 21 carries in the 33-20 win over then-No. 11 Notre Dame. It was the New York native's eighth career 100-yard game and fourth this season.

"I'm just doing what God gave me the ability to do, and that's just go out there, play football, play fast, physical," he said.

Jordan, tied for fourth nationally in rushing TDs (8), tied for ninth in rushing yards (653) and eighth in yards per carry (7.51), will look to continue his strong season against Pitt at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi compared Jordan's speed with former Panther Israel Abanikanda, who totaled 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns on 239 carries as a junior in 2022 before becoming a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"He's not as big as Izzy, but he's physical," Narduzzi said of Jordan. "If you hit a hole and you don't hit it right, if you miss it, he's gone, like you saw Izzy a year ago. He's had explosive screens, runs. He's done it all. He's got great hands out of the backfield."

Here's what to know ahead of No. 15 Louisville's ACC clash with Pitt:

Louisville vs. Pitt football pregame notes

Louisville safety Devin Neal and defensive lineman Mason Reiger were named ACC Players of the Week after dominant performances against Notre Dame. Playing in his second game of the season, Reiger led the team with two sacks. He is the first Cardinals defensive lineman to win the award since Devonte Fields on Nov. 14, 2016. Neal had two interceptions and eight tackles.

After matching the 6-0 start from 2013, U of L has a chance to go 7-0 for the first time since 2012. That team had a program-record 9-0 start before falling to Syracuse on the road, 45-26, and finishing 11-2.

Louisville has scored 30 or more points in four of its first six games. The Cardinals' 36.3 points per game ranks 21st nationally.

Now bowl eligible, Louisville has a 33% chance of making the Pop-Tarts Bowl, according to BetKentucky.com. The Cardinals' second-best odds are to make the Capital One Orange Bowl (28.6%).

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh football pregame reading

Column from C.L. Brown: U of L's next big opponent isn't Pitt — it's how team handles success

Sights set on history: Could Jeff Brohm go 12-0 in first year at Louisville?

The hangover effect: How Jeff Brohm and Louisville plan to avoid letdown vs. Pitt

Prepping for the unknown: U of L to face Pitt QB Christian Veilleux in first college start

More from Brown: In first season under Jeff Brohm, Louisville shows it's already a contender

Matchup look: Story lines, key players, odds, more ahead of Louisville's road game against Pitt

Week 6 rewind: What we learned from Louisville's win over Notre Dame

Louisville vs. Pitt odds

Louisville is a 9 ½-point favorite over Pitt, according to DraftKings.

What to know: Expectations for Kentucky sports betting tax rates and liabilities

How to watch Louisville vs. Pitt football

Who: Louisville (6-0, 3-0 ACC) vs Pitt (1-4, 0-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

TV: The game will be broadcast on The CW with Tom Werme (play-by-play) and James Bates (analyst) calling the contest.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game on Hulu.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Louisville vs. Pitt football: Odds, Jeff Brohm team info