Louisville vs. Notre Dame prediction: See who ESPN 'College GameDay' crew is picking

Louisville football is hosting No. 11 Notre Dame tonight at L&N Stadium before a sellout crowd. But before the game gets underway, the predictions are flowing in.

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew, featuring host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, was at the State Fair of Texas today in Dallas and moved inside Cotton Bowl Stadium for the last hour of the show.

The celebrity guest picker was Baker Mayfield, a Heisman winner and Oklahoma legend. Mayfield and the Sooners were featured on "College GameDay" four times, going 3-1. Oklahoma and Texas are playing in the Red River Rivalry game today.

Most fans and pundits favor Notre Dame (5-1) in its matchup against No. 25 Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC).

The "College GameDay" analysts and Mayfield made their picks. Here's who they're taking:

Corso — Notre Dame

Herbstreit — Notre Dame

Howard — Notre Dame

McAfee — Notre Dame

Mayfield — Louisville

