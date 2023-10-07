Louisville vs. Notre Dame football live updates: Ranked showdown at sold-out L&N Stadium

Count Donovan Mitchell in as one of the spectators that will be present for No. 25 Louisville's top-25 matchup against 11th-ranked Notre Dame at L&N Stadium.

The former U of L men's basketball player reposted Louisville's gameday video on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that he'll "see y'all tonight." The already sold-out, primetime contest will be the biggest game yet for Louisville as the Cardinals look to stay undefeated.

The Courier Journal's Alexis Cubit, C.L. Brown, Scott Utterback and Jeff Faughender are at L&N Stadium and will have live updates throughout the ranked matchup — here and on X — and complete coverage after the game. You can follow them on X at @Alexis_Cubit, @clbrownhoops, @utterback13 and @JFauGFX.

How to watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame football

Who: Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville

TV: The game will be broadcast on ABC with Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (analyst) on the call.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Notre Dame score? Jeff Brohm vs Marcus Freeman on ESPN ABC