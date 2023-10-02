Louisville vs. Notre Dame football game first look: Story lines, key players, odds, more

Jeff Brohm is already achieving program highs in his return to Louisville.

U of L football is off to its first 5-0 start since 2013 and Brohm is the program's second head coach to begin a tenure with five straight wins.

The 25th-ranked Cardinals have made a habit of gutting out close wins and added a 13-10 road victory over N.C. State to the mix to improve to 3-0 in ACC play. Now, with an undefeated record on the line, they’ll face their first ranked opponent when Notre Dame, which is No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 10 in the AP Top 25, comes to town. The ranked matchup with be Louisville’s first ABC-broadcasted game since playing Miami in 2020.

The Fighting Irish (5-1) have a 2-1 series lead over the Cardinals, including wins in their last two meetings. In 2019, the two schools played in front of a sellout crowd in Louisville as Notre Dame pocketed the 35-17 victory. The Fighting Irish beat the Cardinals in South Bend, Indiana, 12-7, a year later.

U of L's lone win in the series came in 2014 when the Cardinals' won at Notre Dame, 31-28.

The Fighting Irish come to Louisville after pulling out a 21-14 road win over Duke, rebounding from a last-second loss to Ohio State in Week 4. Should U of L get the win, a 6-0 start would match the 2013 season for the program's best start in the last decade. That year, the Cardinals lost to UCF at home 38-35 in Week 7, but tied a program record for most wins in a season (12).

Here are three story lines ahead of Saturday's Week 6 contest:

Growing crowds at L&N Stadium under Jeff Brohm

Brohm’s return home created a buzz that brought a crowd of 45,273 to L&N Stadium for the Cardinals’ home opener against Murray State. At the time, it was the second-largest crowd Louisville’s had in the past two seasons after the program drew 46,459 spectators against Florida State last season.

U of L topped the number for that FSU game by almost 2,000 when it drew a crowd of 48,294 against Boston College in Week 4. Louisville fans have upped that once again. Last week, U of L announced its game against Notre Dame was sold out. It’s the Cardinals’ first time selling out the stadium since the last time they hosted the Fighting Irish in 2019.

With additional seating now, L&N Stadium’s capacity is listed at 60,800. If all seats are filled Saturday, it would set a new program record, topping the announced crowd of 58,187 for that 2019 game against Notre Dame game.

Fans can still find tickets for this week's game on third-party sites like VividSeats and StubHub.

A common opponent in N.C. State

Louisville and Notre Dame share a common opponent in N.C. State. The Fighting Irish beat the Wolfpack 45-24 in Raleigh, North Carolina, in Week 3 before the Cardinals dealt N.C. State another home loss two weeks later. Ironically, both U of L quarterback Jack Plummer and Notre Dame signal caller Sam Hartman threw for 286 yards against the Wolfpack and were sacked four times in their wins. Hartman tossed four touchdowns without getting picked off while Plummer had one passing score and two interceptions.

The Wolfpack held Louisville to a season-low 20 rushing yards while the Fighting Irish had their second-lowest rushing total (170) of the season against N.C. State.

Louisville’s defense totaled eight tackles for loss and two sacks while holding the Pack to a season-low 10 points. The Fighting Irish had three tackles for loss, a sack and gave up 24 points — 17 coming in the second half — to N.C. State.

Haunting Sam Hartman

Hartman’s last outing at U of L was a nightmare for him. With Wake Forest at the time, Hartman was sacked six times and four of his passes were picked off. Louisville's defense also recovered four fumbles and recorded 11 tackles for loss in its 48-21 victory over Hartman and the Demon Deacons.

Hartman, who left Wake Forest with the ACC's second-highest all-time passing yardage total (12,967), will look to have a better showing at Louisville with his new team. Through six games with the Fighting Irish, he’s only been sacked six times and has yet to throw an interception. Hartman was instrumental in helping Notre Dame beat Duke last week.

Louisville’s defense has built some confidence after a strong performance at N.C. State and will again look to disrupt and create problems for Hartman.

Three Louisville football players to watch

Nate Kurisky, sophomore tight end: Louisville used its tight ends more against N.C. State, with three seeing the field in the Cardinals' road win. Kurisky earned his first collegiate start in the Week 5 contest and caught three passes for 28 yards. He'll have a chance to build on his showing against the Fighting Irish.

Chris Bell, sophomore wide receiver: Bell was Louisville’s leading receiver against the Wolfpack. He finished with 85 yards and the team’s lone touchdown reception on three catches. As one of the Cardinals’ most physical receivers, he was able to come up with clutch catches against an aggressive N.C. State defense.

Jaylin Alderman, junior linebacker: Louisville linebackers T.J. Quinn and Alderman have a combined 23 tackles, including 3 ½ for loss, this season. Alderman was a key in helping keep the Wolfpack at bay with four tackles in the road victory.

Three Notre Dame football players to watch

Audric Estime, junior running back: Estime entered Week 5 of the season as the nation's leading rusher. Against Duke, he provided the Fighting Irish with the game-winning touchdown run. He finished the contest with 81 yards and two scores on 18 carries for a season total of 672 rushing yards.

Mitchell Evans, junior tight end: With the loss of Michael Mayer, Notre Dame has had a new tight end step up in Evans. He has 272 receiving yards on the season and is averaging 15.1 yards per catch. He caught six passes for 134 yards in Notre Dame's win at Duke.

Howard Cross, graduate defensive lineman: Forcing a last-second fumble to help the Fighting Irish beat the Blue Devils, Cross totaled 13 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack in the Week 5 game. He's got a team-best 35 tackles for Notre Dame this season.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds

For the first time this season, Louisville is an underdog. Notre Dame is a 6 ½-point road favorite, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame football game

Who: Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville

TV: ABC

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch.

Sweet revenge: Louisville football DB Cam Kelly gets redemption after last showing at NC State

