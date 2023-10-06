Louisville vs. Notre Dame football gameday guide: Odds, notes, more ahead of ranked clash

For the second time in as many years, Jeff Brohm and Marcus Freeman will coach against each other when No. 25 Louisville hosts No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night. But seven years ago, they almost wound up on the same staff.

When Brohm was hired as Purdue’s head coach after the 2016 season, Freeman was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach as part of the Boilermakers’ outgoing staff.

Brohm, who was coming from Western Kentucky, considered keeping Freeman on staff.

“I think Marcus is a really, really fine coach,” said Brohm, now Louisville’s head coach. “He's coached a lot of football. He was a great player. Any time you come into a new staff, you talk to everybody and see where everything stands.”

When Brohm had a chance to connect with Freeman, the former DC already had decided to join Luke Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati. Freeman’s relationship with Fickell dates to 2002, when Fickell was Ohio State’s special teams coordinator and recruited Freeman.

“I remember telling (Brohm), hey, appreciate you even giving me the opportunity to talk to you, but I’m going to move on to Cincinnati,” said Freeman, now Notre Dame’s head coach. “Other than that, I haven’t had much communication.”

The first time Freeman and Brohm shared a field as coaches was 2021, when Freeman was the Fighting Irish’s defensive coordinator. He helped Notre Dame defeat Brohm’s Boilermakers, 27-13. Two years later, Brohm will try to keep Louisville unbeaten.

“He's at one of the most prestigious schools in the country, leading them right now, and they're playing really good football at a high level,” Brohm said of Freeman. “We're going to have to coach well, play well and really be efficient in how we're doing things in all three segments because this is a well-coached football team led by coach Freeman.”

Here’s what to know ahead of Louisville’s Week 6 clash against Notre Dame:

Pregame football notes

For the second time this season, safety Cam Kelly and kicker Brock Travelstead were selected as the ACC's Defensive Back and Specialist of the Week. Kelly had six tackles, a forced fumble and interception for a Cardinals defense that posted a second-half shutout against N.C. State in the Cardinals' 13-10 road victory.

Prior to the game Saturday night, Louisville will honor offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm. His No. 12 jersey will be added to U of L's Ring of Honor. The former quarterback (2004-07) helped Louisville set a program-record 12 wins in 2006. He's still among the Cardinals' best signal-callers, ranking second in career passing attempts (1,185), passing yards (10,775) and passing efficiency (157.92), as well as third in completion percentage (65.8) and fourth in total offense (10,819) and touchdown passes (71).

No. 11 Notre Dame will be the first ranked team Louisville plays this season. Last year, the Cardinals faced two ranked teams at home and defeated both: No. 10 Wake Forest (48-21) and No. 25 N.C. State (25-10).

Saturday will be the third time Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer has faced Notre Dame — and with a third different school. In 2021, Plummer threw for 187 yards and a touchdown when Purdue lost to the Fighting Irish. Last season at California, Plummer had 184 passing yards and a touchdown in the Golden Bears' 24-17 loss to Notre Dame.

Pregame football reading

Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds

For the first time this season, Louisville is an underdog. Notre Dame remains a 6 ½-point road favorite, according to the DraftKings college football odds.

How to watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame football

Who: Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville

TV: The game will be broadcast on ABC with Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (analyst) on the call.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch.

