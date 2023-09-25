Louisville vs. NC State football game first look: Story lines, key players, odds and more

With the first month of the college football season down, Louisville is still unbeaten.

After recording close wins over Georgia Tech and Indiana, the Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 ACC) dominated Boston College in a 56-28 home victory on Saturday. But the turnaround will be shorter than normal with U of L playing at N.C. State Friday night.

Last year, the Cardinals beat the Wolfpack at home 25-10. N.C. State (3-1, 1-0) returns home to face U of L after beating Virginia 24-21 for its first ACC win of the season.

Louisville and N.C. State are currently third and fourth, respectively, in the league standings.

Here are three story lines to follow ahead of Friday's 7 p.m. game:

Unconventional schedules leading up to game

Louisville only had six days to prepare for Murray State after its season opener against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals then had nine days to get ready for Indiana.

Louisville's game at N.C. State Friday night is its third non-Saturday game of the season. The Cardinals also faced Georgia Tech on a Friday night before hosting Murray State on a Thursday. Even with the unconventional schedule leading up to U of L's Week 5 game at N.C. State, Jeff Brohm's team is 4-0.

Similarly, the Wolfpack opened its season by beating UConn 24-14 on a Thursday prior to its Week 4 win on Friday at Virginia.

Louisville’s offense vs. N.C. State’s defense

Despite some inconsistencies, the Cardinals’ offense has been one of the best and most explosive in the first month of the college football season. U of L is averaging 43 points and 542 total yards per game. That includes 304.72 passing yards per outing, which ranks 36th in the country. The team's total offense is ninth-best nationally.

The unit will face its biggest challenge yet against N.C. State. After the Wolfpack lost two of its three top defensive players in linebackers Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore to the NFL in the spring, the defensive group is allowing 21.8 points — after giving up 45 points to No. 9 Notre Dame in Week 2 — and 326 total yards per game.

First true road test

While Louisville’s game at N.C. State will be its first true road contest of the year, the Cardinals have had two games away from L&N Stadium. Though they were close games that featured lapses, U of L found ways to win.

Louisville will put its grit and resiliency to the test Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium where the Wolfpack has only lost six games in the last five years — three coming in 2019. Louisville is 3-2 at Carter-Finley Stadium, losing its last game there in 2021.

Under Brohm, the Cardinals have proven they can win close games. That will come in handy as they prepare for the raucous awaiting them.

Three Louisville players to watch

Louisville’s Jack Plummer runs against Boston College Saturday afternoon at L&N Stadium. Sept. 23, 2023

Stephen Herron, graduate transfer defensive lineman: Despite being new to the team, the Stanford transfer has become an immediate leader for Louisville. The Trinity High School graduate has nine tackles — including four against Boston College — and a team-best four quarterback hurries on the year.

Jack Plummer, graduate transfer quarterback: Plummer is coming off of his best showing of the season. Against the Eagles, he completed 86% of his passes (18 of 21) for 388 yards with a career-high five touchdowns without an interception. Prior to the Week 4 game, Plummer had thrown a pick in seven of his last eight games, dating back to his time at California.

Jarvis Brownlee, junior cornerback: Brownlee has been a key part of Louisville’s secondary, tallying four pass breakups and 11 tackles on the season. The junior was the Cardinals’ second-leading tackler against Boston College (five) and had two pass breakups.

Three N.C. State players to watch

Brennan Armstrong, graduate transfer quarterback: After five years at Virginia, Armstrong made a surprising move to transfer during the offseason. So far in his final college season, he’s completed 60% of his passes (81 of 135) for 850 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions while running the ball 52 times for a team-leading 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Payton Wilson, graduate linebacker: With Moore and Thomas gone, Payton Wilson was one of the biggest returning pieces for the Wolfpack’s defense. He currently leads the team in tackles (46) after making a season-high 13 in N.C. State's win over the Cavaliers.

Sean Brown, redshirt sophomore safety: The first-year starter came up with his first interception of the season against Virginia and had nine tackles in the Week 4 victory. He’s currently second on the team in tackles (22) while totaling a Wolfpack-best three pass breakups.

Louisville vs. N.C. State odds

Louisville is a 3-point favorite on the road against N.C. State, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Louisville vs. N.C. State football game

Who: Louisville (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. N.C. State (3-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium; Raleigh, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch.

