Louisville vs. NC State football gameday guide: Odds, notes and more ahead of ACC clash

Louisville's football team will blast music and create as much noise as it can to simulate the kind of environment the Cardinals will face at N.C. State on Friday night.

"We work a lot on silent counts and noise level," U of L coach Jeff Brohm said. "I just think when you play in that type of environment, if the other team gets momentum and the crowd gets loud, you've got to be able to block that out and still be able to play hard and stay concentrated and focusing what you have to do. But, just like anything, when you have the 12th man on your side and the fans are into it, it can be an advantage. We've got to try to negate that as much as we can."

The Cardinals' 7 p.m. contest at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, will be their first true road game, though they've gone 2-0 in neutral site contests this season. Brohm said starting fast, keeping the game close and eliminating mistakes will be key to earning a win over the Wolfpack. A win would give U of L its first 3-0 start in ACC play and first 5-0 mark in a decade.

The Cardinals lead N.C. State 8-4 in the all-time series.

Here's what you need to know about Louisville's Week 5 ACC game against N.C. State:

Pregame football notes

Louisville racked up awards, with quarterback Jack Plummer, running back Jawhar Jordan and offensive lineman Bryan Hudson earning ACC Player of the Week honors. Plummer was also selected the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 winner and a Manning Award Star of the Week. Jordan earned the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week.

Louisville's total offense is No. 6 in the country. The team is averaging 542 yards per game thanks to Jordan's nation-leading 9.56 yards per carry, eighth-best rushing yards total (478) and rushing yards per game (119.5). The Cardinals' passing offense ranks 15th with 304.8 yards per game. Plummer ranks sixth in yards per completion (17.23), 18th in passing yards per game (280), 16th in passing touchdowns (10) and 20th in passing yards (1,120). Wide receiver Jamari Thrash has 400 receiving yards, 18th nationally. He also ranks sixth in touchdown receptions (5), 19th in receiving yards per game (100) and 27th in yards per reception (21.05).

Louisville is 3-2 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Its last win (34-20) on N.C. State's home field was in 2019. Former Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Tutu Atwell had five catches for 110 yards and a score.

Louisville announced Wednesday that its Week 6 home game against No. 13 Notre Dame is officially sold out. It's the first sellout since the Cardinals and Fighting Irish faced off for the first time to start the 2019 season. The game also will be the first time a Louisville game will be televised on ABC since the squad played Miami in 2020.

Pregame football reading

Week 4 rewind: 3 keys in Louisville's big win over Boston College

C.L. Brown column: Plummer raised bar for quarterback play with career-high outing

First look at U of L vs. N.C. State: Story lines, key players, odds, more

Blast from the past: How former Louisville football players are doing at their new schools after Week 4 of college football season

ACC matchups: U of L, N.C. State defenses will test veteran QBs

More from Brown: U of L wide receiver Kevin Coleman showing HBCU talent can compete at Power 5 level

Louisville vs NC State football odds

Louisville is a 3-point favorite on the road against N.C. State, according to DraftKings.

WANNA BET? Top Kentucky sportsbooks and sports betting apps reviewed

How to watch Louisville vs NC State football

Who: Louisville (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. N.C. State (3-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (analyst) will have the call on ESPN.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game at espn.com/watch.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Louisville football vs NC State: Odds, notes for ACC game