Louisville vs. Miami football updates: Cards look to clinch spot in ACC championship game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Louisville will make the ACC championship game if it beats Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked Cardinals are currently second in the ACC standings and will face fourth-ranked Florida State for the league title on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, if they win. The challenge: Louisville has never won on the road at Miami and has only beaten the Hurricanes three times in the series. The Cardinals have also had road woes this season, but they're 3-1 away from L&N Stadium.

Miami returns home after losing back-to-back road games against N.C. State and the Seminoles.

Now or never: With a lot on the line, it's time for Louisville football to play a stress-free road game

Reaching new heights: U of L has never won at Miami. How Jeff Brohm plans to change that

Remembering a legend: What Brohm learned from mentor Howard Schnellenberger

U of L football recruiting: Cardinals WR commit Stone looking forward to playing in city he loves

Matchup look: Story lines, key players, betting odds for Louisville's road game against Miami

Movin' on up: Louisville cracks top 10 in College Football Playoff poll

Recapping the win: Louisville moved to 9-1 on the year after beating Virginia. What we learned

Who: Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) vs. Miami (6-4, 2-4)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: The game will be broadcast on ABC with Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElory (analyst) on the call.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and John L. Smith (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

