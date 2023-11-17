Louisville vs. Miami football gameday guide: Cards eye first win at Hard Rock Stadium

The biggest game of Louisville's football season will be on the road.

The No. 9 Cardinals have defied the odds and are on the verge of an ACC championship game appearance after being projected to finish eighth in the conference. All they have to do is win the inaugural Howard Schnellenberger Trophy by beating Miami at noon Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Louisville could have clinched the final spot last Saturday after beating Virginia last Thursday, but North Carolina beat Duke in double overtime to keep its hopes of making the league title game for the second straight year alive. The Cardinals' fate is in their hands as they look to make history by not only making the championship game but also doing so by beating Miami at home for the first time. Down 11-3-1 in the all-time series against Miami, U of L has an 0-6-1 record at Hard Rock Stadium but is determined to reverse its fate.

Miami is 5-1 this season at home, with its lone loss coming because of a costly mistake to run the ball instead of kneeling down. That resulted in a fumble and the Hurricanes' eventual 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 7. The Hurricanes are coming off a 27-20 road loss to fourth-ranked Florida State and will be without quarterback Emory Williams. The freshman sustained a season-ending, "significant" arm injury against the Seminoles and will be out against Louisville, making Tyler Van Dyke the starter.

Van Dyke was benched for Williams against FSU but came in after Williams was injured.

"We have to find ways to create some interceptions and turnovers and make him feel uncomfortable," U of L coach Jeff Brohm said of Van Dyke. "If you give him time and you give him space — he's played a lot of football — he can deliver the ball, so that'll be the challenge. ... We're gonna have to not give him a clean pocket, affect him when he's back there and make him feel not as comfortable as he would like to."

Louisville vs. Miami football pregame notes

Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte sacks Virginia’s Anthony Colandrea on Nov. 9. Gillotte has 10 sacks this season ahead of the Cardinals' road game Saturday against Miami.

Ashton Gillotte was named the ACC's Defensive Lineman of the Week in addition to being named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The junior has been a force on the Cardinals' line this season, leading the team with 10 sacks (sixth nationally) and 13 tackles for loss (19th nationally). Gillotte has 37 tackles, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He contributed seven tackles, 1 ½ sacks and a fumble recovery in Louisville's 31-24 win over Virginia in Week 11. He needs one more sack to make the school's top 10 for most in a season. Gillotte needs four more tackles for loss to make the Cardinals' top 10 all time.

Brohm said he's "not optimistic" about having cornerback Jarvis Brownlee available Saturday. Brownlee sat out the last two games with a right foot injury, with Storm Duck replacing him as a starter.

Besides having a trip to the ACC championship game on the line, Louisville needs one more win to give the program its seventh 10-win season and make Brohm the first U of L coach to accomplish the feat in his first season. He'd also receive another contract extension and a $500,000 bonus for reaching 10 wins and a $100,000 bonus for making the conference title game. A win also would give the Cardinals seven conference wins for only the second time since they joined the ACC.

Running back Jawhar Jordan needs 24 rushing yards to reach 1,000 this season. Jordan would become the first Louisville player to accomplish the feat since former quarterback Malik Cunningham had 1,031 rushing yards in 2021 and the first running back since Javian Hawkins had 1,525 yards in 2019. Jordan is 115 yards from becoming the 18th Cardinal to reach 2,000 career rushing yards.

Louisville vs. Miami football pregame reading

Recapping the win: Louisville moved to 9-1 on the year after beating Virginia. What we learned

First look: Story lines, key players, betting odds for Louisville's road game against Miami

Now or never: With a lot on the line, it's time for Louisville football to play a stress-free road game

Movin' on up: Louisville cracks top 10 in College Football Playoff poll

Louisville football recruiting: Cardinals WR commit Jojo Stone looking forward to playing in the city he loves

Reaching new heights: Louisville has never won at Miami. How Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm plans to change that

Remembering a legend: What Louisville coach Jeff Brohm learned from mentor Howard Schnellenberger

Louisville vs. Miami football odds

Louisville is down to a 1-point favorite over Miami on the road, according to DraftKings' college football odds.

WHAT TO KNOW: Expectations for Kentucky sports betting tax rates and liabilities

How to watch Louisville vs. Miami football game

Who: Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) vs. Miami (6-4, 2-4)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: The game will be broadcast on ABC with Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElory (analyst) on the call.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and John L. Smith (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to watch Louisville-Miami: Odds for Jeff Brohm's U of L team