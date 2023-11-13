Louisville vs. Miami football game first look: Story lines, key players, odds and more

North Carolina did Louisville no favors.

Had the Tar Heels lost to Duke on Saturday, the ninth-ranked Cardinals would have earned their first-ever ACC championship game berth. But UNC, currently third in the ACC standings, took a 47-45 double overtime win over its rival, holding off any claims to the second spot in the title contest.

Still in control of its own destiny, Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) must now beat Miami at noon on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium to earn its trip to the championship game where fourth-ranked Florida State (10-0, 8-0) awaits its foe.

The Seminoles beat the Hurricanes, 27-20, on Saturday to end ACC play with a perfect record. The loss was Miami’s second straight with only Louisville and a road game at Boston College left on its slate.

Here are three story lines to watch ahead of Louisville’s ACC game at Miami:

Another road test for Louisville football

Louisville’s game against Miami has several points of significance. While a few different scenarios can get the Cardinals to the ACC championship game, beating the Hurricanes is the only one they can control. And that would require a first for U of L.

Louisville has never beaten Miami on the road in seven tries. The Hurricanes are 6-0-1 at home against the Cardinals — with their 1950 meeting ending in a 13-13 tie.

The last time U of L played at Miami, in 2019, it lost 52-27. Miami’s smallest margin of victory in the series was when it beat the Cardinals, 41-38, in 2004. It was Louisville’s lone loss of the year as the program posted its second-ever 11-win season in Year 2 under coach Bobby Petrino.

Jeff Brohm began his tenure as U of L's head coach against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Cardinals rallied for the season-opening win.

The Cardinals have also struggled on the road this season with their lone loss coming at Pitt, 38-21, during Week 7. But they’ve managed close wins against N.C. State, Indiana and Georgia Tech away from L&N Stadium by a combined 15 points.

Playing for Howard Schnellenerger’s bronzed boots

The late Howard Schnellenerger’s successful coaching career included stops at Louisville and Miami. He is U of L’s second-longest tenured coach (1985-94), posting a 54-56-2 record with the program. That included helping Louisville to its first 10-win season in 1990 after the Cardinals beat Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl, 34-7.

At Miami, Schnellenberger led the Hurricanes to an 11-1 record and their first national championship — beating Nebraska, 31-30, in the Orange Bowl — during the 1983 season. He posted a 41-16 record in his five seasons at Miami (1979-83).

Prior to the 2023 season, the schools announced they will begin playing for the Howard Schnellenberger Trophy, which is a bronzed pair of the Louisville native’s famous western boots. While originally set to be an annual event, the Cardinals and Hurricanes will only play for the trophy three more times over the next seven years due to the ACC’s addition of Stanford, California and Southern Methodist University.

Can Louisville defense do it again?

All but one of Louisville’s close wins have come on the road, and the Cardinals have their defense to thank. Between Stanquan Clark and T.J. Quinn combining for a goal-line stand against Indiana and Quincy Riley’s game-preserving interception at N.C. State, U of L’s defensive unit has been clutch for the team on the road this season.

U of L's defense looks to add another strong performance against a Miami team that has only lost once at home this season, a head-scratching 23-20 defeat against Georgia Tech on Oct. 7. The Hurricanes are averaging 35.2 points per game at home, while Louisville’s defense is allowing 24 points per contest away from L&N Stadium.

Overall, the Cardinals’ defense ranks 17th nationally with the fourth-best red zone defense in the country and 16th-best scoring defense (17.1 points per game). They’ve held 10 opponents to 18 combined trips inside the 20-yard line — allowing a total of 10 touchdowns and two made field goals.

Three Louisville football players to watch

Following a career showing against Virginia Tech, Isaac Guerendo had 94 yards on six carries in U of L's win over Virginia.

Ashton Gillotte, junior defensive lineman: Though Louisville’s stout defense has had multiple people stand out during the season, Gillotte has been a steady force on the defensive line. Diversifying his skill set by playing at multiple spots on the line, he’s leading the team with 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss to go along with three forced fumbles and 37 total tackles. He added seven tackles — including two for loss — 1 ½ sacks and a fumble recovery against Virginia on Thursday.

Isaac Guerendo, graduate running back: With fellow running back Jawhar Jordan limited due to a hamstring injury, Guerendo has had no problem shouldering some of the load on the ground. A week after a career performance against Virginia Tech, the Wisconsin transfer produced Louisville’s go-ahead touchdown on a 73-yard run against Virginia. He ended the contest with 94 yards on six carries.

Jack Plummer, graduate quarterback: Louisville hadn’t thrown the ball as much in recent weeks, but the Cardinals were more balanced offensively against Virginia, providing Plummer more opportunities. He overcame throwing a pick-six with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and finished the game with 243 yards and two scores on 19-for-28 passing.

Three Miami football players to watch

Tyler Van Dyke, junior quarterback: After being benched for freshman Emory Williams against Florida State, Van Dyke ended up in the rivalry game when Williams had to be carted off the field with a serious left arm injury. Van Dyke went 2-for-7 for 29 yards with an interception against the Seminoles and could be the starter against Louisville with Williams likely out.

Jacolby George, junior wide receiver: The team’s leading receiver, George has 707 yards and seven touchdowns on the year while averaging 15.4 yards per reception. He ended the game against FSU with 153 yards and two scores on five catches, which included an 85-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Kam Kinchens, junior safety: Despite suffering an injury and missing some time on the field earlier in the year, Kinchens has been one of Miami’s better defensive players, totaling team highs in interceptions (four) and pass breakups (five) to go along with the third-best tackling total (49), one sack and a fumble recovery.

Louisville vs. Miami odds

Louisville is a 1 ½-point favorite over Miami on the road, per DraftKings.

How to watch Louisville vs. Miami football game

Who: Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) vs. Miami (6-4, 2-4)

When: Noon Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ABC

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

