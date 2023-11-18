Louisville vs. Miami (FL) predictions, odds, how to watch: Everything you need to know

Louisville’s Jack Plummer throws the ball against Virginia in L & N Stadium. Nov. 9, 2023

College football's Week 12 is the second to last week of the season, and some teams are making their final pushes for conference championship appearances. One such team is Louisville (9-1), which stands at No. 9 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, as it takes on Miami (FL) (6-4).

In Week 11, the Cardinals won their ninth game of the season with a 31-24 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers at home. It was their third straight win, and Louisville could clinch a spot in the ACC Championship with a win on Saturday.

The Hurricanes enter Week 12 off of a 27-20 loss to Florida State, a team that had already clinched a spot in the conference championship and has continued its season as College Football Playoff hopefuls.

Here's everything to know about the penultimate ACC clash of the season for these two teams.

Miami vs. Louisville predictions

Louisville Courier-Journal: Four of seven staff members pick Miami to win

Ryan Black writes, "For Louisville to get something it's never had (a spot in the ACC championship game), it must be willing to do something it's never done (beat Miami on the road for the first time). The Cardinals have come up big in clutch moments: They are 4-0 in one-possession games (contests decided by seven points or less) this season. It'll be a test of strength on strength when the Cardinals' offense is on the field against the Hurricanes' defense. Miami has the best run defense in the ACC, allowing only 86 yards per game, while Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan ranks among the top three in the league in total rushing yards (976; second), rushing yards per game (97.6; second), rushing touchdowns (11; third) and yards per carry (6.92; first)."

Winners and Whiners: Louisville will win and cover the narrow spread

Adam Rauzino writes, "The Louisville Cardinals continue to prove they are one of the best teams in the ACC. They only have one conference loss and have been winning these conference bouts by large margins. Their last three wins have occurred by at least a touchdown. The Miami Florida Hurricanes have not looked good. They have dropped two in a row and needed overtime to get their only two conference wins."

ESPN: Miami is slightly favored to win at home

ESPN Analytics gave the Hurricanes a 52.8% chance to win in Miami. The Cardinals, despite their ranking, are left with a 47.2% chance to take this one.

NCAAF odds: Louisville at Miami betting lines, trends

All odds as of Thursday morning.

Spread: Louisville (-1)

Moneyline: Louisville (-110); Miami (-110)

Over/under: 46.5

How to watch Miami vs. Louisville: TV channel and streaming info

When: Noon ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fl.

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

Louisville Cardinals schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Louisville 39 - 34 Georgia Tech FINAL

Week 2: Louisville 56- 0 Murray State FINAL

Week 3: Louisville 21 - 14 Indiana FINAL

Week 4: Louisville 56 - 28 Boston College FINAL

Week 5: Louisville 13 - 10 NC State FINAL

Week 6: Louisville 20 -33 Notre Dame FINAL

Week 7: Louisville 21 - 38 Pitt FINAL

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Louisville 23 - 0 Duke, FINAL

Week 10: Louisville 34 - 3 Virginia Tech, FINAL

Week 11: Louisville 31 - 24 Virginia, FINAL

Week 12: Louisville @ Miami (FL), Noon, ABC

Week 13: Louisville vs. Kentucky, TBA, TBA

Miami Hurricanes schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Miami (FL) 38 - 3 Miami (OH), FINAL

Week 2: Miami (FL) 48 - 33 Texas A&M, FINAL

Week 3: Miami (FL) 48 - 7 Bethune-Cookman, FINAL

Week 4: Miami (FL) 41 - 7 Temple, FINAL

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Miami (FL) 20 - 23 Georgia Tech, FINAL

Week 7: Miami (FL) 31 - 41 North Carolina, FINAL

Week 8: Miami (FL) 28 - 20 Clemson, FINAL/2OT

Week 9: Miami (FL) 29 - 26 Virginia, FINAL/OT

Week 10: Miami (FL) 6 - 20 N.C. State, FINAL

Week 11: Miami (FL) 20 - 27 Florida State, FINAL

Week 12: Miami (FL) vs. Louisville, Noon, ABC

Week 13: Miami (FL) @ Boston College, Noon, ABC

