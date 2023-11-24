Louisville vs. Kentucky football gameday guide: Cardinals seek to end Governor's Cup skid

Jeff Brohm and Mark Stoops share a football pedigree but in different ways.

Brohm is a second-generation quarterback for Louisville, with brothers Brian and Greg also former Cardinals and now part of the program's coaching staff. Brian, also a former U of L quarterback, is the team's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Greg, the lone wide receiver of the family, is the Cardinals' chief of staff.

In contrast, the Stoops family is more defensively minded. The Stoops patriarch, Ron, was a longtime high school defensive coordinator in Ohio. Mark Stoops and two of his brothers, Bob, who coached and won a national championship at Oklahoma, and Mike, currently UK's inside linebackers coach, were all defensive backs at Iowa. Ron Jr. was an assistant coach in the family's hometown at Youngstown State for almost a decade before retiring from a 40-year coaching career in 2019.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops will try to keep his Governor's Cup winning streak alive Saturday.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky's winningest head coach, and Jeff Brohm have had success as coaches and will face off for the first time in the Governor's Cup at noon Saturday at L&N Stadium.

"I think he's a really good football coach," Brohm said of Stoops. "He's a good person. He's been able to build up the Kentucky brand and program. He's a football guy, comes from a football family, so I have a lot of respect for that. And, I think he wants to win. He surrounds himself with some good coaches on his staff. He's been able to recruit good talent, and he's done a good job."

Stoops said although the two aren't "great friends," he's known Brohm since the latter coached at Western Kentucky and has a lot of respect for Louisville's first-year coach.

Brohm noted the Wildcats have been solid on defense the last few years. One of the biggest challenges they present is their defensive line, led by sophomore Deone Walker. Brohm said Walker is like having two guys in one because of his size and athleticism.

"They have legitimate size, three defensive tackles that are 320-plus (pounds)," he said. "They have good size at the position. Lately, they've been really strong on defense the last four to six years. As they get their offense going, if they can get both going, then they're dangerous, so we've got to figure out ways to score enough points and put them behind the 8-ball a little bit."

Stoops commended Louisville's offense, noting the continuity of the offensive line and the effectiveness of the Cardinals' run game.

"I want to say they’ve had one major change (on the offensive line). Other than that, I think four of them have been in there all year," Stoops said. "You don’t generally see that, so great continuity with their offensive line, very few changes there. They have good running backs, good scheme. They are efficient in running it, and it sets up the balance that (Brohm) is looking for. So, they have just been very good, very efficient. I think they have made some nice additions in the portal at wideout, also.”

While Brohm wants to bring the Governor's Cup back to Louisville for the first time since 2017, Stoops said he "desperately" wants to keep the trophy in Lexington.

"This is one heck of a football team," Stoops said of Louisville. "... It is a brand-new game, and it is an important one to both teams. I will say this, it is good for the state. Hopefully we have a little better record next go-round, but when both teams are playing good, it’s important. Hopefully we can bring our ‘A’ game and play up to our potential.”

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Governor's Cup between Louisville and Kentucky:

Louisville vs. Kentucky football pregame notes

U of L quarterback Jack Plummer recently shared the ACC Quarterback of the Week honor after leading his team to victory at Miami.

Jack Plummer was named the ACC's Co-Quarterback of the Week after totaling 308 passing yards and three touchdowns in Louisville's first win at Miami, 38-31.

Louisville defensive coordinator Ron English was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to college football's top assistant coach. In his first year back at Louisville, English has led the Cardinals' defense to a No. 21 ranking nationally, giving up 317 yards per game. U of L's scoring defense (18.4 points per game) is 17th best in the country.

Kentucky is 19-15 in the Governor's Cup and has won the last four meetings. Last year, the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals, 26-13, at home.

Kentucky running back Ray Davis needs 10 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He would be the second Wildcat to reach the milestone in the last three years. Chris Rodriguez totaled 1,379 yards on the ground in 2021.

Louisville vs. Kentucky odds

Louisville is a 7 ½-point home favorite over Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Louisville vs. Kentucky football game

Who: Louisville (10-1, 7-1 ACC) vs. Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

When: Noon Saturday, Nov. 25

Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville

TV: The game will be broadcast on ABC, with Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (analyst) on the call.

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

