Louisville vs. Kentucky basketball: Previewing ACC/SEC rivalry matchup at KFC Yum! Center

Kentucky and Louisville are set to play for the 56th time when they take the floor Thursday evening in the Derby City.

The Cardinals are 5-6, entering with a bounce-back win over Pepperdine after a shocking loss to Arkansas State. The Wildcats (8-2) have won two straight neutral-site contests (Penn and North Carolina) since their home setback to UNC Wilmington earlier this month.

UK leads the all-time series, which began in 1913, 38-17. And the Wildcats have dominated during John Calipari's tenure, winning 12 of 15 matchups. But U of L won the last meeting in Louisville, escaping with a 62-59 victory on Dec. 26, 2020.

Here are three story lines to watch ahead of the ACC/SEC clash at KFC Yum! Center:

Teams heading in opposite directions

Before the weekend started, there were rumors Louisville coach Kenny Payne might not be on the sideline for Sunday's game against Pepperdine. Then five-star 2024 prospect Karter Knox announced he would take an official visit during the weekend. That was followed by U of L's most complete performance of the season Sunday in an 85-63 dismantling of Pepperdine.

Even with the Cardinals eclipsing last season's win total (five wins now, compared with 4-28 in 2022-23), Payne's seat hasn't cooled.

On the other sideline is a man Payne not only coached under from 2010 through 2014 but one who, on paper, has his best team since the 2018-19 squad, which fell in overtime in the Elite Eight to Auburn. Aside from the aforementioned setback to UNC Wilmington, UK's only other loss this season is to then-No. 1 Kansas in Chicago.

Louisville, on the other hand, not only fell to Arkansas State but also has losses to Chattanooga and Kentucky Wesleyan (in an exhibition) on its ledger. And it needed overtime to fend off New Mexico State — the same team Kentucky stomped by 40 points (86-46) in its 2023-24 opener.

The Wildcats will be a double-digit favorite Thursday; can Payne and the Cardinals somehow find a way to pull off an epic upset at home?

What constitutes a 'win' for Kentucky?

Given Kentucky's aforementioned status as a heavy favorite, simply winning won't be enough Thursday. If both teams play to their potential based on results to this point in the season, the Wildcats should win by at least 20 points — at minimum. Similar to last season, when UK won by 23, 86-63, in Lexington.

Will Calipari, knowing full well the respect he has for Payne for his years of service on UK's staff, let his team continue scoring if it's up big in the second half? If the Wildcats want to continue improving and come closer to realizing the potential Calipari alluded to after the win over North Carolina, he won't hold back his young club if it finds a rhythm and kicks into a gear U of L can't match.

Kenny Payne's job status

Payne's job security is the elephant in the room, overshadowing everything else going on around the program.He was asked about it following Sunday's win, saying he had not discussed his status with Louisville athletics director Josh Heird. Nor did he feel he was coaching for his job versus Pepperdine.

“I did not feel like that, but I wouldn’t feel like that no matter what," he said. "I go out and focus on the team. I didn’t come here for me. I came here for them and this community.”

In the days leading up to Sunday's game, Payne said he asked players how invested they still were — whether they had "let go of the rope," as Payne phrased it. They told him they hadn't.

Now they have to prove that by notching every victory they can muster in an attempt to give Payne an opportunity to reach Year 3 as coach of his alma mater.

"I learned at an earlier age that if you’re motivated by criticism or praise, you set yourself up to be heartbroken. I think it’s important that people understand that I am emotionally committed to this program," Payne said. "At the end of the day, young people need to know what it looks and feels like to be a part of a program that people criticize.

"It’s easy in the social media age to want all the praise, but what happens when you get criticized and people jump off the bandwagon? You have to have faith and believe in something bigger than you. I try to be an example of that."

How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville basketball game

Who: Kentucky (8-2) at Louisville (5-6)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: KFC Yum! Center

TV: ESPN

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call for Louisville on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville). It also can be accessed online via GoCards.com.

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington and online at UKAthletics.com.

Streaming: Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

