Louisville vs. Indiana live updates: Cardinals lead Hoosiers 14-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — After recording its first shutout in three years, Louisville football looks to build on its home-opening win Saturday against Indiana.

It's the first meeting for the two programs since 1986, though, U of L head coach Jeff Brohm went 4-1 in facing the Hoosiers when he was Purdue's head coach the past six seasons. If the Cardinals beat Indiana, it will be the second time this season where they pocket their first win in a series, after beating Georgia Tech on Sept. 1.

U of L is a 10-point favorite over IU in the neutral-site contest, according to BetMGM.

The Courier Journal's Alexis Cubit and C.L. Brown are at Lucas Oil Stadium and will have live updates throughout the Week 3 matchup — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter — and complete coverage after the game. You can follow them on X at @Alexis_Cubit and @clbrownhoops.

Louisville 14, Indiana 0 (7:44, 2Q)

U of L running back Maurice Turner polished off the last 18 yards of a 78-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. After the Cards went quick strike on its first score, this drive was more of a grind, with only three plays of more than 10 yards and the longest was 17.

LOUISVILLE 7, INDIANA 0 (1Q, 2:34)

After throwing an incomplete pass, quarterback Jack Plummer connects with wide receiver Jamari Thrash for an 85-yard touchdown to get the Cardinals the first lead of the game. The score comes after safety Cam'Ron Kelly's interception.

How to watch Louisville vs Indiana football

Who: Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana (1-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game online at foxsports.com.

