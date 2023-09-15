Louisville vs Indiana football gameday guide: Odds, notes ahead of meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium

For the second time in three weeks, Louisville will take the field at an NFL stadium.

After leaving the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win in Week 1, the Cardinals will have a shorter trip when they visit Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, to play Indiana at noon Saturday. Louisville is 2-0 in Jeff Brohm's tenure, highlighted by a 56-0 win over Murray State in last week's home opener. It was the program's first shutout since defeating Syracuse 30-0 in 2020.

U of L has utilized a balanced attack this season, with a deep group of skill players capable of making plays at any time. The Cardinals' defense has taken some hits to its secondary but still put together a solid outing against the Racers, holding the squad to 166 yards of offense and 3.1 yards per play. U of L forced three turnovers.

Indiana picked up its first win of the season after defeating Indiana State at home, 41-7, with the help of two touchdowns, 88 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards from Jaylin Lucas. The Hoosiers also have two capable quarterbacks in Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby. U of L will prepare for both.

"We're not going to take anyone for granted and assume they're going to do something different," Louisville safety Devin Neal said of the Hoosiers' approach at quarterback. "We're going to come with the same intensity no matter who it is back there."

Here's what you need to know about Louisville's Week 3 contest against Indiana:

Louisville vs Indiana football pregame notes

Louisville and Indiana have played twice, with the Hoosiers (1985-86) winning both meetings. Saturday's game will be the first at a neutral site. The Cardinals are 12-20-1 against Big Ten opponents.

Louisville's last trip to Lucas Oil Stadium was a valiant effort. The Cardinals defeated Purdue — in Brohm's first game as the Boilermakers' head coach — to open the 2017 season, 35-28.

After the first two games this season, the Cardinals are averaging 8.1 yards per play and are fourth nationally in total offense. Running back Jawhar Jordan leads the way with 16.5 yards per carry and 115.5 yards per game, which is tied for 12th best in the country.

Louisville vs Indiana odds

Louisville remains steady as a 10-point favorite over Indiana in the Week 3 neutral-site contest, according to BetMGM.

How to watch Louisville vs Indiana football

Who: Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana (1-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can watch the game online at foxsports.com.

