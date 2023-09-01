Louisville vs Georgia Tech football live updates as Jeff Brohm and Cardinals open season

ATLANTA — Louisville football's Jeff Brohm era is finally kicking off.

The Cardinals are set to take on ACC foe Georgia Tech Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to start the 2023 campaign.

Not everyone will be able to watch the game, however. For Spectrum users, the game will not be available due to a failed negotiation between the cable company and Disney, which owns all ESPN-affiliated stations. Instead, those who have been blacked out will have to stream the game online.

The Courier Journal's Alexis Cubit and C.L. Brown are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will have live updates throughout U of L's opener — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter — and complete coverage after the game. You can follow them on X at @Alexis_Cubit and @clbrownhoops.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech football live updates

First depth chart of the season. pic.twitter.com/0euAnYMQn0 — Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) September 1, 2023

The Cards are here! pic.twitter.com/YSmX7RZVw5 — Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) September 1, 2023

