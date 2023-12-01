Louisville vs. FSU football gameday guide: Cards to make 1st ACC championship appearance

The last six months have been emotional for Louisville offensive lineman Bryan Hudson.

Between getting married and helping the 14th-ranked Cardinals to the program’s first ACC championship game, his senior season hasn’t been without its fair share of excitement.

“Obviously, she's been a big part of my life,” Hudson said of his wife, “and to be able to start that has been huge for me. But also, with it being my last year in college football, I'm just insanely blessed and thankful to be a part of this team with this special group of coaches and with players like (linebacker TJ Quinn) and everybody we have in that locker room. It's just been incredible. I couldn't have asked for a better senior year.”

Hudson, who is also a thrower for U of L’s track and field team, got married before the football season began. He then became the anchor of Louisville’s offensive line once it did. The Georgetown native didn’t allow a sack on his side and blocked for an offense that ranks 26th nationally with 438.6 yards per game.

Hudson has played through injuries most of the season, totaling the second-most snaps on the team (784), with the third-highest run and pass blocking grades of 71.8 and 79.4, respectively. He won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in addition to All-ACC first-team honors.

For as special as this year has been for Hudson, it’s not over yet. Hudson will look to help Louisville achieve more history when the Cardinals take on fourth-ranked Florida State for the ACC title at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s what you need to know about Louisville’s ACC championship game matchup against Florida State:

Louisville vs. Florida State: ACC championship pregame notes

Jeff Brohm is the first Louisville football coach to win 10 games in his first season.

Florida State is 17-6 all time against Louisville. The teams are 3-3 in their last six meetings, which includes a 35-31 FSU win at U of L last year. The ACC championship game will be the first time they've played at a neutral site.

Florida State ended the regular season 12-0 for the fourth time in program history.

Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte has a team-best 11 sacks heading into the conference championship. It ties for ninth most in a season for a Cardinal. The record of 20 single-season sacks was set by former linebacker Elvis Dumervil in 2005.

Louisville is 5-1 in games decided by eight or fewer points. Its lone loss in those contests was a 38-31 defeat against Kentucky to end the regular season and the team's 11-game winning streak at home.

Florida State receivers coach Ron Dugans held the same position at Louisville under Charlie Strong from 2010-13. He mentored players including DeVante Parker, now with the New England Patriots, and Damian Copeland, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Louisville vs. Florida State football pregame reading

ACC championship game odds

After starting as a 9 ½-point favorite two weeks ago, Florida State is now a 2 ½-point favorite over Louisville in the ACC championship game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

How to watch Louisville vs. Florida State football in 2023 ACC Championship Game

Who: Louisville (10-2, 7-1 ACC) vs. Florida State (12-0, 8-0)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

