Louisville vs. Florida State football live updates from 2023 ACC Championship Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — History is within reach.

After making the ACC championship game for the first time, No. 14 Louisville has a chance to win its first ACC title when it faces undefeated No. 4 Florida State. The Cardinals and Seminoles have played each other every year since U of L joined the conference in 2014 but the stakes are higher this year. Though FSU leads the series 17-6, the two teams are 3-3 in the last six meetings.

While Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said the Cardinals wanted to get as many players healthy as possible for the game, Florida State isn't in the same situation. The Seminoles may be down to third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, a freshman, depending on the availability of backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who was ruled a gametime decision.

The Courier Journal's Alexis Cubit, C.L. Brown, Brooks Holton, Jeff Faughender and Scott Utterback are at Bank of America Stadium to provide live updates during and after the game — here and on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can follow them on X at @Alexis_Cubit, @clbrownhoops, @BrooksHolton, @JFauGFX and @Utterback13.

How to watch Louisville vs. Florida State football in 2023 ACC Championship Game

Who: Louisville (10-2, 7-1 ACC) vs. Florida State (12-0, 8-0)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football vs. Florida State in 2023 ACC Championship Game