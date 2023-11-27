Louisville vs. Florida State football first look: ACC championship game story lines, odds

Despite the disappointment of losing the Governor’s Cup for the fifth straight season, Louisville’s 24-hour rule will take effect as the Cardinals prepare for another big game.

U of L is set to take on undefeated Florida State in the ACC championship game on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will be broadcast on ABC, putting the Cardinals on the network for the third straight week and fourth overall time this year.

In the league’s first season without divisions, the two teams with the best winning percentage made the title contest. FSU was the first to clinch following a 24-7 win at Pitt on Nov. 4. U of L (10-2, 7-1 ACC) nabbed the other spot after beating Miami for the first time on the road, 38-31.

FSU leads the all-time series against the Cardinals, 17-6, though the squads are 3-3 in the last six matchups. The Seminoles beat the Cardinals at home last year, 35-31, while U of L took a 31-23 road win in 2021.

Here are three story lines to watch ahead of the ACC title game:

Rising to the occasion away from home

Throughout the season, Louisville has excelled at showing up for big games. It took down Notre Dame, then ranked 11th, and shut out a Duke team that was ranked among the top 25. But both of those games were at home.

The Cardinals will now have to try for a big win away from L&N Stadium. If successful, it would be their first win over a top-five opponent since beating FSU 63-20, the No. 2 team at the time, on Sept. 17, 2016. Having any chance at doing so will require offensive and defensive adjustments.

U of L's defense has allowed an average of 282.3 passing yards and 120.7 rushing yards in the last three games. Jeff Brohm referred to the recent showings as a coaching matter and said his staff plans to add some "creativity" to ensure players are in the "best position to succeed."

Offensively, U of L will need to limit its turnovers and improve ball security following the Governor's Cup. The unit had few miscues in the four games prior to the regular season finale against Kentucky, with only two fumbles (neither lost) during that span. Both of U of L's fumbles against the Wildcats resulted in turnovers.

The Cardinals will also need a strong running game against the Seminoles. Louisville is 9-1 when totaling 100 or more rushing yards. With Jawhar Jordan recovering from a hamstring injury, Isaac Guerendo has been U of L's workhorse, averaging 96.8 rushing yards in the final month of the regular season.

Florida State's championship background

After 10 years in the ACC, Louisville is set to make its first appearance in the ACC championship game. The Cardinals accomplished the feat by recording seven conference victories for the first time since 2016. U of L's Atlantic Division loss to Clemson that season under the league's previous format kept the Cards out of the ACC title game.

Florida State, on the other hand, has a rich history within the ACC. The Seminoles have won 15 conference championships, 12 of which came under the late Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Bowden. FSU’s last league title was in 2014, under Jimbo Fisher, when current head coach Mike Norvell was still an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State.

Still, there’s much to be said for tradition.

Seeing Rodemaker again

Prior to Saturday, Louisville’s last home loss was to Florida State, 35-31, on Sept. 16, 2022. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an injury in the game after throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Tate Rodemaker came into the game and led the Seminoles to the win with 109 yards on 6-for-10 passing with two scores and a pick. He played in five more games last season and ended 2022 with 254 passing yards.

More than a year later, Travis’ season-ending leg injury has put U of L in position to face Rodemaker again but with much higher stakes. As Louisville looks to win its first ACC championship, FSU will try to remain among the unbeaten and advance to the College Football Playoff.

U of L enters Saturday's game in the unique position of facing a backup quarterback key contributors on its defense, like defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, have faced. In addition to playing against Rodemaker last season, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee was previously one of his teammates at FSU before transferring to Louisville.

Three Louisville football players to watch

Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan scores a touchdown against Kentucky. Nov. 25, 2023

Jawhar Jordan, redshirt junior running back: Jordan's opportunities have been limited throughout the season as he's dealt with a hamstring injury. The 1,000-yard rusher scored two of Louisville’s touchdowns in the Governor’s Cup loss and ended the day with 67 yards on 17 carries. The Cardinals will need a spark from Jordan to increase their chances against Florida State.

Kevin Coleman, sophomore wide receiver: The Jackson State transfer’s versatility has allowed him to be used all over the field and in various phases of the game. Against Kentucky, Coleman had 21 yards on two carries. He enters the ACC title game with 321 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches.

Ben Perry, redshirt sophomore defensive back: Perry’s athletic ability makes him a key component on Louisville’s defense. Behind Gillotte, Perry has the second-most tackles for loss on the team with 6 ½ for a total of 52 tackles. The Chicago native had a team-leading nine tackles, 2 ½ for loss, against the Wildcats in the regular season finale.

Three Florida State football players to watch

Tate Rodemaker, redshirt junior quarterback: With Travis out, Rodemaker will start for the Seminoles. In FSU's rivalry game against Florida, he took a shot late but finished with 134 yards on 12-for-25 passing. He has 510 passing yards with five touchdowns on the season.

Johnny Wilson, redshirt junior wide receiver: Wilson terrorized Louisville’s secondary last season and had the go-ahead touchdown reception to win the game. This season, he’s played in nine games and totaled 596 yards on 14 catches as the team’s second-leading receiver behind Keon Coleman.

Kalen DeLoach, redshirt senior linebacker: In a close rivalry contest against Florida, DeLoach sealed the Gators’ fate with an interception with less than two minutes remaining in the game. He also added four tackles and is leading the Seminoles’ defensive effort with 63 tackles and seven sacks to go along with two forced fumbles.

Louisville vs. Florida State odds

Florida State is a 4-point favorite over Louisville for the ACC championship game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

How to watch Louisville vs. Florida State football in 2023 ACC Championship Game

Who: Louisville (10-2, 7-1 ACC) vs. Florida State (12-0, 8-0)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ABC

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

