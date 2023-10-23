Louisville vs. Duke football game first look: Story lines, key players, odds and more

No. 18 Louisville’s chances of making the ACC championship game improved during its bye week.

With Virginia upsetting No. 17 North Carolina and No. 4 Florida State beating No. 21 Duke, the Cardinals are now tied with the Tar Heels for second place in the league standings. Even though winning out wouldn't guarantee U of L a spot in the ACC championship game, the Cardinals will face a test Saturday when they host the Blue Devils at 3:30 p.m. in a game broadcast on ESPN.

Both teams enter the contest following a loss, but Louisville had an open week to rest up ahead of the top-25 showdown.

Here are three story lines ahead of the Week 9 ACC clash at L&N Stadium:

Rebounding from a loss

After riding the high of a 6-0 start capped by a win over Notre Dame in Year 1 under Jeff Brohm, Louisville will have a new challenge this week: rebounding from a loss.

The Cardinals’ response following their Week 7 defeat at Pitt will be telling. Duke has already shown it can rebound from a loss. After falling to Notre Dame, the Blue Devils beat N.C. State, 24-3, at home.

As Duke again looks to rebound after suffering a loss, this time it will be on the road. Unbeaten at home, the Cardinals have played better — highlighted by their commanding 33-20 win over the Fighting Irish — at L&N Stadium this season.

Who’s in, who's out for Louisville?

Louisville had three key players — running back Jawhar Jordan, offensive lineman Renato Brown and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee — injured just before or during the game at Pitt.

Information on their statuses and the nature of their injuries has not been released by the program yet. Brohm should provide updates during his news conference on Monday.

Austin Collins came in for Brown, one of the team’s most experienced lineman, while Storm Duck replaced Brownlee. Maurice Turner and Isaac Guerendo took reps coming out of the backfield in Jordan’s absence. Jordan is the team’s leading rusher with 661 yards on the ground. Turner is listed as the backup behind Jordan.

Guerendo and Turner have 207 and 159 rushing yards, respectively, while Duck has 15 tackles and a pass breakup so far this season. Collins’ pass blocking grade (81.6) was the highest of the Cardinals’ offensive linemen against Pitt. He has the fourth-best pass blocking grade on the team (80.6) so far this season in 194 snaps played.

Duke’s dominant defense

Prior to giving up a season-high 38 points to FSU, Duke’s defense was allowing only 9.8 points per game. That average went up to 13.9 following Saturday’s loss but still leads the ACC and ranks among the top 10 nationally.

The Blue Devils’ passing defense is also one of the best in the country with the group holding teams to an average of 179.4 passing yards and five touchdown throws per contest.

Louisville struggled to throw the ball against Pitt, which also possesses one of the better passing defenses in the league.

Brohm said the team needed to be more balanced after the Week 7 loss to the Panthers, which could mean more play action and running the ball against the Blue Devils. Duke is giving up 136.4 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry.

Three Louisville players to watch

Jack Plummer, graduate quarterback: After totaling three turnovers against Pitt, Plummer looks to get back on track. He is currently averaging 271.6 passing yards per game and has had two 300-yard passing performances this season, including against the Panthers.

Maurice Turner, sophomore running back: Behind Jordan, Turner is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He led the team’s rushing effort against Pitt with 81 yards on 12 carries for an average of 6.8 yards per tote.

Jaylin Alderman, junior linebacker: Alderman has the second-most tackles for loss on the team (4 ½) and is fourth in total tackles (31) to go along with a sack and pass breakup.

Three Duke players to watch

Riley Leonard, junior quarterback: Though his status was in question for Week 8, Leonard played against FSU but exited the game with an injury early and was held out for precautionary reasons. The dual-threat signal caller has 981 passing yards and three TDs through the air while recording 339 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground.

Tre Freeman, redshirt sophomore linebacker: Freeman leads the team in tackles (56) with 2 ½ for loss to go along with three quarterback hurries, an interception and pass breakup. He had seven tackles and a QB hurry against the Seminoles.

Al Blades, Jr., graduate cornerback: Blades has a team-leading six pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and 21 tackles so far this season. With fellow cornerback Myles Jones out, he had eight tackles against FSU.

Louisville vs. Duke odds

Louisville is a 4-point home favorite over Duke, per DraftKings.

How to watch Louisville vs. Duke football game

Who: Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC) vs. Duke (5-2, 2-1)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville

TV: ESPN

Radio: Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Craig Swabek (analyst) will call the game on Louisville Radio Network (93.9 FM and 970 AM).

Streaming: Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

