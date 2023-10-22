Louisville vs. Duke college football Week 9 game: Here's where two rank ahead of ACC clash

Louisville moved up three spots in the US LBM coaches poll and AP Top 25 ahead of Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ACC clash with Duke at L&N Stadium.

The Blue Devils are 21st in the coaches poll and 20th in the latest AP poll.

Both teams have one conference loss. Louisville, which started the season 6-0 for the first time since 2013, fell to Pitt on the road during Week 7 before having Week 8 off. No. 4 Florida State beat Duke on Saturday. It was the Blue Devils' second loss of the season after falling to No. 14 Notre Dame in Week 5.

Louisville is currently undefeated at home with wins over Murray State, Boston College and the Fighting Irish while Duke is 1-1 on the road. Currently tied with No. 17 North Carolina for second in the ACC standings, U of L has a 5.1% chance of winning the conference and 2.6% chance of winning out, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The Blue Devils are fourth in the league standings but, based on the FPI, have a better chance of winning the ACC (6.5%) and winning out (3%).

The Cardinals, Blue Devils, Seminoles and Tar Heels are the only ACC teams represented in the rankings.

