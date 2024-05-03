Louisville transfer Tawfiq Thomas becomes latest addition to Colorado’s D-line

The rapid turnaround of Colorado football’s defensive line continued on Friday as Louisville transfer Tawfiq Thomas gave his commitment to head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs.

Colorado has brought in 10 defensive linemen/edge rushers from the transfer portal, depending on how you classify them. Other former ACC defensive linemen who’ve committed to the Buffs include Samuel Okunlola and Dayon Hayes, who both transferred out of Pitt.

Thomas played in 11 games during each of his two years at Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound DL totaled eight tackles in 2022 and four this past season.

247Sports rated Thomas as a three-star prospect coming out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. After entering the transfer portal on April 22, he visited Arkansas and Colorado before committing to the latter.

BREAKING: Former Louisville DL Tawfiq Thomas has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports The 6’4 305 DL played in 22 games the past 2 seasons Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/WI3xQLG7Ue pic.twitter.com/3ygRfj9lg1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 3, 2024

Thomas comes to Boulder with two years of college eligibility remaining.

