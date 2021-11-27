Louisville tops Maryland to win Bahamas Championship
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) Malik Williams had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, Jarrod West scored seven of his nine points in the final five minutes and Louisville beat Maryland 63-55 on Saturday to win the Bahamas Championship.
West gave Louisville the lead for good at 52-49 with a long 3-pointer. He added a layup in the lane and found Williams with a nice pass to make it 58-53, and the Cardinals led by two possessions the rest of the way.
Noah Locke added 12 points, reaching 1,000 career points, and Jae'Lyn Withers grabbed 11 rebounds for Louisville (5-1). Williams has grabbed at least nine rebounds in five of the first six games.
Louisville moved its record to 6-2 against the Terps and snapped a two-game skid against Maryland.
Donta Scott led Maryland (5-2) with 14 points. Fatts Russell added 11 points.
The Terps held Louisville without a field goal over a six-minute stretch in the first half, going on a 12-1 run, before building a 32-27 lead at halftime. The Terps used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to take a 47-42 lead, but Louisville rallied with a 16-6 surge.
Both teams play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday with the Terps hosting Virginia Tech and Louisville playing at Michigan State.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25