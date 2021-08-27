Louisville hands basketball coach Chris Mack 6-game suspension related to Dino Gaudio extortion case

The University of Louisville announced on Friday that it has suspended head basketball coach Chris Mack six games without pay to start the upcoming season.

The suspension is tied to the federal extortion case of ex-Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio, who is charged with allegedly threatening to share recruiting videos with media that he claimed demonstrated NCAA violations.

"The university concluded that while Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt by former assistant coach Dino Gaudio, Mack failed to follow university guidelines, polices and procedures in handling the matter," Louisville's statement said. "The sanctions imposed upon Coach Mack are unrelated to the extortion attempt itself and the ongoing NCAA process."

Louisville didn't expound on what specific guidelines Mack didn't follow. The suspension will cost Mack $221,000 in salary. He won't be permitted contact with the Louisville coaching staff or players during the ban.

Chris Mack will be back in time to coach Louisville against Michigan State on Dec. 1. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mack will miss games scheduled from Nov. 8 through Nov. 27 that include a matchup with Navy and the entire Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, which also includes Maryland, Richmond and Mississippi State. Mack will return in time for a Dec. 1 matchup against Michigan State and won't miss any ACC games.

Gaudio not fighting extortion charge

A federal prosecutor announced the extortion charge against Gaudio in May. Per the charge, Gaudio demanded 17 months of salary (roughly $425,000) from Louisville officials upon learning that he was losing his job in March. He threatened to share recruiting videos with media that allegedly demonstrated NCAA violations if he didn't receive payment, per the charge. It's not clear what's on the videos or if they actually demonstrate NCAA violations.

Gaudio's attorney, Brian Butler, released a statement in May that Gaudio doesn't dispute the charge and that his client has been in touch with the federal government in an effort to resolve the case.