Louisville staffer arrested during protests on Saturday night

Louisville director of basketball operations Kahlil Fennell was arrested in Louisville on Saturday night while protesting the death of Breonna Taylor.

According to booking logs at the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, Fennell was arrested and booked at 8:58 p.m. local time. He was charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly for violating the city’s curfew order, according to an arrest report obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal. The curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. that night.

On Sunday, head coach Chris Mack released a statement in support of Fennell.

“Earlier this morning Kahil and I spoke and I was made aware of his booking,” Mack said. “I stand by my statement I made later in the morning and I stand by Kahil. When he feels the time is right he will comment.”

Louisville was the second city in the United States to experience protests this week. Breonna Taylor, a black woman that was shot and killed in March by three police officers who entered her apartment executing a “no-knock warrant,” was a Louisville resident and EMT in the city.

On Friday, Ohio State forward Seth Towns was detained for taking part in a protest in Columbus.

