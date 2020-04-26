Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz Jr. killed in Orlando shooting

Dexter Rentz signed to play at Louisville and was to enroll this summer. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr., a senior for the Ocoee High School football team, was killed Saturday night in a shooting in his home city of Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Rentz was one of four people who were shot at approximately 11:19 p.m. Saturday, police said. Only Rentz has died from his wounds, per the Sentinel. He was 18 years old.

Coaches from around the city posted tributes on social media to the cornerback/slot receiver in the early hours Sunday after hearing the news.

“Not only [have] I lost a good kid, but I lost a brother,” Ocoee assistant coach Henry Anderson wrote on Facebook, via the Sentinel.

“Found out one of the players I know lost his life tonight,” local trainer Aaron Jones wrote on Facebook. “Feeling really pained right now. Violence in Orlando taking too many lives.”

Rentz, a three-star prospect listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, caught the attention of recruiters as a sophomore when he got his first extended varsity playing time and tied a Florida state record with five interceptions in a game. He chose Louisville out of 25 total offers for his belief in the new coaching staff’s vision, he told Rivals.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released a statement Sunday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz,” he said. “He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

Rentz’s teammates posted tributes on Twitter.

Never thought I lose someone else close to me. I looked out for you like the brother I never had. Yo mom shouldn’t be going through this 💕🕊 LIVE THROUGH ME @DexterRentz #LLD🖤 pic.twitter.com/kddUAIvO1z — #llbj🕊 (@KeltonLaw_) April 26, 2020

He and Ocoee teammate Lovie Jenkins, a three-star defensive back, signed their letters of intent to Louisville together in December during the early signing period. They were set to enroll early in June, per the Sentinel.

Forever I gotcha brotha 💯🖤🙏🏾 #LLD2 — Lovie Jenkins#️⃣1 (@Lovie1k) April 26, 2020

I promise working harder than I ever did 💯🖤🙏🏾 #LLD2 https://t.co/TqyLap2r8e — Lovie Jenkins#️⃣1 (@Lovie1k) April 26, 2020

Police detained a person driving away from the incident, per the Sentinel, but said it was not related to the shooting.

