Louisville running back Javian Hawkins declares for NFL draft

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins is opting out of the remainder of the season to begin preparing for the NFL draft. Hawkins announced his decision on social media Monday after missing Saturday’s game against Virginia.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to opt out of the remaining 2020 season and begin preparation for the 2021 NFL draft,” Hawkins wrote. “Over the next few months, I will be finishing my semester at Louisville, while also preparing for the draft.”

The third-year sophomore ranks third in the ACC in rushing yards with 822. He rushed for 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns last season. In his 20 games at Louisville, Hawkins topped 100 yards 12 times.

