Louisville QB Pass will not play against Western Kentucky Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs from the grasp of Eastern Kentucky defensive end Taquan Evans (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass will miss Saturday's game against Western Kentucky because of a lower-extremity injury.

First-year Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said sophomore Malik Cunningham will start for Louisville (1-1) against the Hilltoppers (1-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Pass, who started the first two games, will be evaluated daily. The junior threw a career-best four touchdown passes in a 42-0 rout of Eastern Kentucky last week. He has completed 24 of 46 passes for 330 yards and rushed 29 times for 194 yards.

Cunningham missed several weeks of fall camp with a knee injury but saw his first action against Eastern Kentucky. He rushed four times for 73 yards with a 38-yard TD, and he completed a pass for 24 yards.

Cunningham and Pass split time at quarterback last season.

