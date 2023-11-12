Louisville, Oregon State crash top 10 of US LBM Coaches Poll after long droughts

There was drama on and off the field in college football, but in the end Week 11 passed with little chaos as far as the US LBM Coaches Poll is concerned. The top eight teams remain the same, although the differences at some positions are a bit smaller.

Georgia remains No. 1 following its decisive win against then-No. 10 Mississippi. The Bulldogs received 58 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State, both also winning impressively on Saturday, picked up three firsts apiece as there head-to-head showdown is now less than two weeks away. The Wolverines are now just 12 poll points ahead of the Buckeyes for the second spot.

No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington hold steady after surviving close contests to keep their respective records clean. Oregon, Texas and Alabama stay put in the next three positions, with the Crimson Tide closing to within 10 points of the Longhorns.

Entering the top 10 this week are No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State. It is the first top-10 appearance for the Cardinals since Nov. 13, 2016 and for the Beavers since Oct. 21, 2012. Penn State slides three places to No. 12, while Mississippi drops just four spots to No. 14. Missouri climbs to a season-high No. 11 after its big win against Tennessee, which tumbles seven positions to No. 19.

Iowa and Kansas State rejoin the poll this week at No. 23 and 24, respectively. Oklahoma State hangs on to the No. 25 spot but takes an eight-position hit following its loss at Central Florida.

Kansas and Fresno State are the week’s dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches poll: Louisville, Oregon State crash college football top 10