Louisville and NC State defenses will test veteran QBs in Week 5 ACC college football game

Last year, Louisville and N.C. State had two of the ACC's best defenses.

The Wolfpack’s unit was first in fewest points allowed, and the Cardinals were second. They were also second and fifth, respectively, in total defense. Though both units lost major pieces to the NFL, they’re still among the best in the conference.

Louisville underwent a coaching staff change but is the ACC’s fourth-best scoring defense, allowing 19 points per game, ahead of N.C. State (fifth at 21.8 ppg).

With both teams featuring veteran transfer quarterbacks with strong arms in N.C. State's Brennan Armstrong, formerly of Virginia, and Louisville’s Jack Plummer, formerly of California, the defenses will be tested during the Week 5 clash at 7 p.m. Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Cardinals (4-0, 2-0 ACC) are undefeated, and the Wolfpack (3-1, 1-0) is looking to pick up its second conference win this season.

After finishing first in the country in sacks in 2022 with 50, Louisville’s defense hasn’t been the sack machine it was last season, totaling five so far. But the Cardinals are getting pressure on opposing offenses and hope to take the next step in converting pressure into sacks and tackles for loss.

Defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte leads the nation in quarterback hurries (21) and total pressures (25) in 178 snaps played. He has three of the team’s sacks, two of which came in the Cardinals’ 56-28 win over Boston College in Week 4. Fellow lineman Stephen Herron isn’t far behind with 16 pressures and 14 quarterback hurries over 173 snaps, though he’s yet to record a sack.

“He's been really close to making some big plays and just missed a couple,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said of Herron. “We even talked about (that) the other day. I like the production and the work he's had, but I know he can make even more plays.”

Herron, Gillotte and the rest of Louisville’s defense will have a chance to make those plays against Armstrong, whom they had some success against in 2022. When Louisville played Virginia last year, the Cardinals gave up 313 passing yards but allowed Armstrong to post only one touchdown pass and recorded two interceptions — one each from Jarvis Brownlee and M.J. Griffin — in a 34-17 win that turned around U of L's season.

Armstrong’s passing average has dipped from 221 yards per game at Virginia last year to 214.8 yards this season, but he’s already tallied five touchdown passes compared with seven total a year ago.

“(Armstrong is a) great quarterback, good mobile quarterback who likes to run, but once you get him on the ground a lot, he started to really show his true character,” said U of L defensive lineman Dez Tell, who had two tackles, a sack and fumble recovery last year against the Cavaliers. “I feel like if we startle him a lot, then we can make something happen.”

One of Louisville’s biggest advantages is its depth on the defensive line. Six linemen have played 100 or more snaps, with six grading above 70 in overall defense, per Pro Football Focus. Gillotte leads the category at 83.7, which ranks 67th nationally. The Cardinals must use that depth to their advantage while cleaning up some of the mistakes they had against Boston College.

After holding the Eagles scoreless and largely unproductive in the first quarter, Louisville’s defense gave up 14 second-quarter points and 149 yards of total offense to Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

“We had a couple of times when we didn't know who exactly had the ball in the zone read game they had, and that created the first touchdown,” Brohm said. “We've got to be precise in what we're doing. We have to adjust, adapt the plan as well because they (N.C. State) are going to be well-coached, well-schooled. They've got a veteran quarterback, so I think having a little bit of creativity to slightly change the plan each week is important, especially on the road at N.C. State.”

On the other side, linebacker Jayland Parker’s 83.5 grade is the best of N.C. State’s defenders and ranks 72nd in the country. His 21 tackles are third behind safety Sean Brown (22) and veteran linebacker Payton Wilson (46).

The Wolfpack has allowed 326 yards per game this season, including 211.5 passing yards. N.C. State is catching Plummer after his best performance as a Cardinal. Plummer had a career-high five touchdown passes and no interceptions, totaling 388 yards and completing 85.7% of his passes. Going against N.C. State’s defense will be Plummer’s biggest challenge to date.

“We know we're going to have to really dial in on everything they do on defense because they can switch up from 3-3 stack to the four down,” Cardinals offensive lineman Willie Tyler said. “It's just bringing pressures and stopping penetration.”

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs NC State football game: Defenses will test veteran QBs