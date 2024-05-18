Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The uncertainty surrounding the events early Friday that led to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest on four counts will not be clarified by body camera footage, according to Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg.

Greenberg confirmed to the Louisville Courier Journal that Metro Det. Bryan Gillis, who was, according to the police report, dragged by Scheffler as he attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Club prior to the second round, did not have body camera footage of the incident.

“The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident,” Greenberg said. “We will release footage that we have ... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler.”

According to the police report, Scheffler was attempting to avoid traffic caused by an earlier accident when Gillis stopped him and attempted to give him instructions, and the world No. 1 “refused to comply.” Scheffler “accelerated forward, dragging Det. Gillis to the ground.”

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, which is a felony; criminal mischief; reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer. He was processed at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and released at 8:40 a.m. and was able to return to Valhalla in time for his second-round tee time.

In a statement, Scheffler said the incident was “a big misunderstanding” and added after the round that his “situation will get handled.” His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday and his attorney, Steve Romines, told Golf.com that he will plead not guilty to the charges.

Although Gillis does not have body camera video of the incident, Greenberg said there was a “fixed camera” across the street that has footage of the arrest that will be released in the coming days. The mayor declined to speculate on Tuesday’s arraignment.

“Right now, the case is in the hands of our county attorney, and I will let the legal process play out,” Greenberg said.