Louisville lands grad transfer Carlik Jones

Louisville landed a commitment from Carlik Jones on Sunday night, one of the best grad transfers available this spring.

Jones, who spent the last three seasons at Radford, picked the Cardinals over Maryland, Michigan State and a handful of other programs.





A 6-foot-1 lead guard from Cincinnati, Jones averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 boards this past season, when he was named the Big South Player of the Year. He led Radford to the 2018 NCAA tournament and back-to-back Big South regular season titles in 2019 and 2020.

Jones should start immediately for Louisville, fitting alongside David Johnson, Samuell Williamson and Jay Scrubb, should he enroll at Louisville instead of going pro, on their perimeter. Louisville is losing Fresh Kimble, Ryan McMahon and Dwayne Sutton to graduation while Jordan Nwora is expected to turn pro.

