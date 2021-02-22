Louisville lands ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey as transfer

Luke McCaffrey is heading to the ACC.

McCaffrey, the former Nebraska quarterback, announced on Monday that he will continue his college football career at Louisville.

Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/hWUlP3TTN8 — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) February 22, 2021

McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman in 2020, saw plenty of action at quarterback for the Huskers and briefly replaced Adrian Martinez as the team’s starter. McCaffrey played in seven games in 2020, starting two. He threw for 466 yards with a touchdown and six interceptions while adding 364 yards and three scores on the ground.

McCaffrey was rated by Rivals as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. Some services listed him as a quarterback recruit, but Rivals had him as an athlete — a prospect with the ability to play multiple positions. He showed that versatility at times with the Huskers, including a long run during the team’s season-opener against Ohio State. He also saw action at multiple positions during the 2019 season.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost viewed McCaffrey as a major part of the program's future. But with Martinez potentially entrenched in Lincoln through the 2022 season, McCaffrey opted to explore a transfer.

Luke McCaffrey is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey and ex-Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey. Dylan McCaffrey opted out of the 2020 season and subsequently transferred from Michigan to Northern Colorado to play for their father, longtime NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Louisville returns Malik Cunningham at QB

At Louisville, Luke McCaffrey will join a quarterback room headlined by Malik Cunningham. Cunningham was a redshirt junior for the Cardinals in 2020, his second season as UL’s starting quarterback.

Cunningham started a few games in 2018 but ended up emerging as the top player at the position in 2019, UL’s first season with Scott Satterfield as head coach. Over the course of 12 games, Cunningham threw for 2,061 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 62.4% of his throws. He also added 482 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Cunningham remained in that role in 2020 and finished the season with 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns throwing with 609 yards and seven scores on the ground. He struggled with turnovers, tossing 12 interceptions and losing three fumbles.

Louisville also has sophomore Evan Conley on scholarship at quarterback. Conley has thrown for 661 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in his college career.

The Cardinals also added ex-Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts to the roster. Werts was prolific while leading Georgia Southern’s option attack, but is slated to transition to receiver for Louisville.

