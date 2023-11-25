Louisville-Kentucky 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Cardinals, Wildcats

Saturday's Governor's Cup between No. 10 Louisville (10-1, 7-1 in ACC play) and Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC) has more on the line than just bragging rights.

First-year coach Jeff Brohm has his Cardinals on the cusp of a potential College Football Playoff berth with a win over the Wildcats and undefeated Florida State in the ACC championship game. Mark Stoops, meanwhile, is looking to finish the 2023 college football season strong after a 5-0 start gave way to a 1-5 slide.

It remains to be seen whether quarterback Jack Plummer (2,710 yards, 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions) can lead the Cardinals to a win over Ray Davis (990 yards, 12 touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry) and the Wildcats.

Here's who the "College GameDay" crew picked between Louisville and Kentucky, including Aidan Hutchinson, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and more:

Desmond Howard: Louisville

Pat McAfee: Louisville

Aidan Hutchinson: Louisville

Kirk Herbstreit: Louisville

Lee Corso: Kentucky

