Louisville-Kentucky basketball: What are biggest blowouts ever between Cardsals, Wildcats?

The Louisville-Kentucky men’s basketball rivalry is perhaps the most heated in the sport, if not the outright best.

The Cardinals and Wildcats represent the two largest colleges in a basketball-crazed state with no professional teams. The campuses are separated by only about 80 miles and for their respective fan bases, that geographic gap is often much smaller, with the rivalry dividing families, friendships, offices and marriages.

For all the intensity the annual game between Louisville and Kentucky generates, that ferocity isn’t always reflected on the scoreboard. Sometimes, the game’s a bit of a dud.

The potential for such a lopsided and underwhelming contest exists this season. The Wildcats are 8-2 and No. 9 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll following a victory last Saturday against then-No. 9 North Carolina in Atlanta. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are languishing through another trying season under second-year head coach Kenny Payne. They enter Thursday’s matchup at the KFC Yum! Center with a 5-6 record and losses to the likes of Arkansas State, Chattanooga and DePaul. Forty-three games into his tenure, Payne is 9-34, raising some question of how much longer he’ll hold his position at his alma mater.

The contrast between the states of the storied programs has created not only a sizable point spread and questions of just how much of a home game it will be for the Cardinals — who reportedly have practiced this week with pumped-in crowd noise — but it has raised the possibility that Thursday’s meeting could be one of the most uneven in the history of the series.

What would it take for the most recent iteration of the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry to have the largest margin of victory ever? Here’s a look at the biggest blowouts between the longtime foes:

Biggest blowouts in Louisville-Kentucky basketball history

There have been nine games between Louisville and Kentucky in which the final margin of victory was greater than 20 points. Here’s a rundown of those matchups:

Kentucky 91, Louisville 57 (1948)

Competing in the Olympic Trials in March, four months before the start of that year’s Summer Olympics in London, the Wildcats rolled past the Cardinals in a game that was played at Madison Square Garden. The year’s United States Olympic team featured five players from the 1947-48 Kentucky team that won the NCAA Tournament — Ralph Beard, Alex Groza, Wallace Jones, Cliff Barker and Kenny Rollins.

Kentucky 85, Louisville 51 (1986)

Nine months after winning the program’s second national championship of the decade, the Cardinals shot just 36.2% from the field and were unable to contain Wildcats freshman phenom Rex Chapman, who poured in a game-high 26 points at Freedom Hall to hand Louisville what was its worst home loss under coach Denny Crum. After coming into the season as the nation’s No. 2 team, Louisville went on to finish 18-14.

“We don’t play that well every day,” Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton said after the game. “We’re not 34 points better than Louisville. I think everybody knows that.”

Kentucky 76, Louisville 46 (1999)

What was a close and entertaining game at halftime turned into a rout as the Wildcats held the Cardinals to just three made field goals in the second half and outscored their rival 41-12 in the final 20 minutes. Tayshaun Prince paced Kentucky with a game-high 20 points.

Kentucky 90, Louisville 61 (2017)

In the first game between the two sides in 16 years that didn’t feature Rick Pitino, who had been fired two months earlier, Wildcats freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points, 17 of which came in the second half.

The five remaining games decided by more than 20 points are listed below:

Kentucky 34, Louisville 10 (1913)

Kentucky 38, Louisville 14 (1922)

Kentucky 89, Louisville 66 (1995)

Kentucky 86, Louisville 63 (2022)

Louisville 97, Kentucky 75 (1988)

Louisville-Kentucky basketball point spread

John Calipari’s Wildcats are a 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to odds from BetMGM.

