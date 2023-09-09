Louisville high school football recaps: Bryan Station tops Ballard; Trinity, Manual win

Led by junior running back Kalen Washington, the Bryan Station High School football team got a statement victory Friday in Louisville.

Washington carried 19 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns as the Defenders posted a 28-21 victory at Ballard.

Bryan Station (2-2) entered the game tied for No. 7 in Class 6A in the Kentucky High School Football Media Poll. Ballard (2-2) was ranked No. 6.

Ballard senior Journey Wyche carried 12 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including a 31-yarder that tied the score at 21 with early in the third quarter.

But Washington followed with a 69-yard touchdown run that made it 28-21 at the 3:47 mark of the third quarter.

Bryan Station quarterback Trenton Cutwright passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. J.J. Haskins Jr. had three catches for 93 yards.

Ballard quarterback Larry Irvin completed 12 of 30 passes for 192 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass to Wyche early in the second quarter.

Trinity 41, Carmel (Indiana) 14

Clint Sansbury carried 17 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Shamrocks (2-2) over the Greyhounds (2-2).

Trinity freshman quarterback Zane Johnson completed 15 of 18 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Lynn caught all three touchdown passes and finished with five catches for 110 yards.

Sekou Kamara and Lincoln Mitchell both had interceptions to lead the Shamrocks defense.

Fern Creek 48, Jeffersonville (Indiana) 27

Mykel Malone carried 20 times for 210 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Tigers (3-1) over the Red Devils (0-4).

Fern Creek quarterback Kaleb Passmore completed 13 of 19 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, both going to Nazir Shahid-Stevenson (four catches, 32 yards).

Senior lineman Ovell Payton led the Fern Creek defense, returning a fumble 4 yards for a touchdown. He also had two sacks.

DeSales 45, Lafayette 6

Senior quarterback Peyton Molter passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Colts (2-2) over the host Generals (0-4).

Molter completed 17 of 24 passes. His top target was Broderick Price, who had six catches for 137 yards and a score. DaVon Martin had three receptions for 48 yards and scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).

Michael Ellis led the Colts defense with two interceptions.

Manual 43, Eastern 0

Eli Creech threw four touchdown passes to lead the Crimsons (4-0) over the host Eagles (2-2).

Willis Nofsinger, Coryon Alston, Charlie Flowers and Rashad High all had touchdown catches to help the Crimsons build a 43-0 halftime lead.

Gerian Traynor had a touchdown run, and sophomore DeQuoria Warner returned a fumble 95 yards for a score.

Shelby County 34, Paul Dunbar 24

Giaonni Hunter carried 33 times for 200 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Rockets (2-2) over the Bulldogs (0-4).

Hunter scored on runs of 15, 42, 8 and 18 yards, the last one giving Shelby County a 27-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Shelby County quarterback Chandler Hill completed 18 of 24 passes for 195 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Landon Ford in the fourth quarter. Ford had nine catches for 111 yards.

Paul Dunbar quarterback Ethan Teall passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Collins 24, Oldham County 8

Freshman quarterback Kade Goodin carried 25 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Titans (3-1) over the host Colonels (2-2).

Goodin also completed 13 of 19 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. Michael Schramm had five catches for 57 yards and a score.

Oldham County quarterback Derek Dees had a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

